Upcoming SUVs in India in 2023: Honda Elevate to Citroen C3 Aircross

Check out the top 5 upcoming SUVs that will be launched in India in 2023. The list includes the likes of the Honda Elevate, Citroen C3 Aircross, Mercedes-Benz GLC and more.

In the run-up to the festive season, car manufacturers are betting big on the launch of new SUV models. A lot of new SUVs have been launched in India in recent weeks, including the likes of the facelifted Kia Seltos, Hyundai Exter, etc. But, a lot more is yet to come and there will be no dearth of options in the market for prospective buyers. In this article, we have listed the top 5 upcoming SUVs that will be launched in India in 2023.

Upcoming SUVs in India in 2023:

Honda Elevate

Honda will soon announce the prices of the Elevate mid-size SUV. Bookings for the all-new Honda Elevate are already open for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It will be offered with a 119 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-step CVT. The Elevate will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Tata Punch iCNG

The upcoming Tata Punch iCNG will be the fifth CNG car in Tata Motors’ portfolio after the Tiago, Tiago NRG, Tigor and Altroz. It will get Tata’s revolutionary new twin-cylinder CNG technology which made its debut with the Altroz iCNG. Powering the Punch iCNG will be a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the new-generation GLC SUV on August 9. It will be dimensionally larger than its predecessor and come loaded with a host of features. Powering the Mercedes-Benz GLC will be a 201 bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 194 bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine. These ISG-assisted engines will be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen India will expand its portfolio with the introduction of a new mid-size SUV. The all-new C3 Aircross will be Citroen’s fourth offering in India after the C5 Aircross SUV, C3 hatchback and the eC3 EV. This Creta-rivalling sport utility vehicle will get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 110 bhp and 190 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

Audi Q8 e-tron

Finally, the last one on this list is the electrifying Audi Q8 e-tron. The prices of the new Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback and SUV will be revealed soon. Audi’s Q8 e-tron gets a massive 114 kWh battery pack, paired with two electric motors (one on each axle). This electric SUV has a WLTP-certified range of over 600 km per charge.

