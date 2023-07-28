2023 Kia Seltos facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price, specs, features & more

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in a specification-based comparison.

Kia India recently introduced the facelifted version of the Seltos mid-size SUV. The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, ex-showroom, and it’s now more feature-rich than ever before. Here’s how the new Kia Seltos facelift fares against its arch-rival, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, in a specification-based comparison.

2023 Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Engine and gearbox

Specification Seltos Grand Vitara Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol

1.5-litre turbo petrol

1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre NA petrol

1.5-litre strong hybrid Power 113 bhp

158 bhp

113 bhp 101 bhp

114 bhp (combined) Torque 144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm 136 Nm

122 & 141 Nm (engine & motor)

The 2023 Kia Seltos gets a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. It also features a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 158 bhp on tap, making it the most powerful SUV in its segment. Kia is offering a total of five transmission choices, MT, iMT, AT, IVT and DCT, depending on the engine.

Powering the Grand Vitara is an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. It also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The manual variants of the Grand Vitara get optional AWD too. Maruti Suzuki also offers the Grand Vitara with a bi-fuel CNG option.

2023 Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Features and safety

Both these mid-size SUVs are pretty feature-rich but the Kia is one step ahead as it gets level-2 ADAS as well. Other features of the Seltos include a twin-screen set-up with two 10.25-inch units, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, standard six airbags, electric parking brake, etc. The Grand Vitara gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera, six airbags and more.

2023 Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Kia Seltos Rs 10.89 lakh – Rs 19.99 lakh Hyundai Creta Rs 10.70 lakh – Rs 19.95 lakh

The new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is priced from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, on the other hand, retails from Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Which mid-size SUV will be your pick? Tell us in the comments below.

