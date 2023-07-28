scorecardresearch

2023 Kia Seltos facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price, specs, features & more

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in a specification-based comparison.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023 Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Kia Seltos is priced from Rs 10.89 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara retails from Rs 10.70 lakh, ex-showroom

Kia India recently introduced the facelifted version of the Seltos mid-size SUV. The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, ex-showroom, and it’s now more feature-rich than ever before. Here’s how the new Kia Seltos facelift fares against its arch-rival, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, in a specification-based comparison.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift

2023 Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationSeltosGrand Vitara
Engine1.5-litre NA petrol
1.5-litre turbo petrol
1.5-litre diesel		1.5-litre NA petrol
1.5-litre strong hybrid
Power113 bhp
158 bhp
113 bhp		101 bhp
114 bhp (combined)
Torque144 Nm
253 Nm
250 Nm		136 Nm
122 & 141 Nm (engine & motor)

The 2023 Kia Seltos gets a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. It also features a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 158 bhp on tap, making it the most powerful SUV in its segment. Kia is offering a total of five transmission choices, MT, iMT, AT, IVT and DCT, depending on the engine.

Maruti-Suzuki-Grand-Vitara

Powering the Grand Vitara is an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. It also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The manual variants of the Grand Vitara get optional AWD too. Maruti Suzuki also offers the Grand Vitara with a bi-fuel CNG option. 

kia seltos features

2023 Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Features and safety

Both these mid-size SUVs are pretty feature-rich but the Kia is one step ahead as it gets level-2 ADAS as well. Other features of the Seltos include a twin-screen set-up with two 10.25-inch units, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, standard six airbags, electric parking brake, etc. The Grand Vitara gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera, six airbags and more. 

Grand Vitara features

2023 Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Price in India

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Kia SeltosRs 10.89 lakh – Rs 19.99 lakh 
Hyundai CretaRs 10.70 lakh – Rs 19.95 lakh

The new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is priced from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, on the other hand, retails from Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Which mid-size SUV will be your pick? Tell us in the comments below.

Watch Video | 2023 Kia Seltos Review: 

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 10:56 IST
