OpenAI CEO 'scared' of ChatGPT
Mar 20, 2023
FE Online
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed his fear of ChatGPT.
“We’ve got to be careful here,” cautioned Altman. “I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this.”
Altman said that he’s worried that these AI models could be misused for spreading false information.
Altman believes that the technology will help reshape the society but also expressed concerns that it could eliminate lot of current jobs that are done by humans. (Photos credit: Reuters)
Read more