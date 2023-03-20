OpenAI CEO admits he is ‘scared’ of ChatGPT, says AI will eliminate lot of human jobs

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed his fear of ChatGPT. The American entrepreneur said that he is “a little bit scared” of the AI chatbot while talking about the roll out of latest language model GPT4 to ABC News.

“We’ve got to be careful here,” cautioned Altman. “I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this.”

Altman said that he’s worried that these AI models could be misused for spreading false information. “The thing that I try to caution people the most is what we call the ‘hallucinations problem,’” he said. “The model will confidently state things as if they were facts that are entirely made up.”

Altman echoed views of many AI experts when he said that these chatbots can be used for targeted cyber-attacks. “Now that they’re getting better at writing computer code, [they] could be used for offensive cyberattacks.”

Altman believes that the technology will help reshape the society but also expresses concerns that it could eliminate lot of current jobs that are done by humans.

Disagreeing to the popular belief that AI bots won’t need humans one day and plan world destruction, Altman said that the chatbot depends on human prompts to give results. He believes that ChatGPT is a tool that is very much in control of humans.

However, he also talked about those humans who could control the chatbot. “There will be other people who don’t put some of the safety limits that we put on. Society, I think, has a limited amount of time to figure out how to react to that, how to regulate that, how to handle it,” he said.

Calling Russia’s president Vladimir Putin’s recent remark on AI as “chilling”, Altman hopes that humans can successively develop more and more powerful systems that can be used different ways that “integrate it into our daily lives, into the economy, and become an amplifier of human will.”

Putin in 2017, while addressing students on their first day of school, had said that the one leads the AI race will likely rule the world one day.