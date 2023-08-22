Meet the richest crypto billionaires in the world in 2023

Aug 22, 2023

Shamayita Dey

The Canadian-born billionaire is renowned for his vocal support of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin and Dogecoin. His estimated net worth is $230 billion

Elon Musk

The identity of Bitcoin’s creator remains shrouded in mystery, but their impact on the crypto world is immeasurable. Satoshi Nakamoto’s presumed holdings of over 1 million Bitcoins.

Satoshi Nakamoto

Hailing from Canada, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has steered Binance into becoming the world’s premier cryptocurrency exchange.

Changpeng Zhao

Brian Armstrong,  founder of Coinbase, has been at the forefront of making cryptocurrencies accessible to the masses. Coinbase’s initial public offering (IPO) marked a milestone in crypto’s mainstream acceptance, with its valuation cresting over $100 billion.

Brian Armstrong

Chris Larsen’s trajectory from Silicon Valley entrepreneur to Ripple co-founder showcases the potential of crypto ventures. His estimated wealth is $2.6 billion. 

Chris Larsen

With a net worth of $2.3 billion, McCaleb’s ongoing connection to Ripple Labs underscores the intricate relationships shaping the crypto billionaire landscape.

Jed McCaleb

Nikil Viswanathan’s journey from studying artificial intelligence at Stanford University to co-founding Alchemy, a prominent blockchain software company, embodies the pioneering spirit of Web 3.0

Nikil Viswanathan