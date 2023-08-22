Meet the richest crypto billionaires in the world in 2023

Aug 22, 2023
Brian Armstrong, founder of Coinbase, has been at the forefront of making cryptocurrencies accessible to the masses. Coinbase’s initial public offering (IPO) marked a milestone in crypto’s mainstream acceptance, with its valuation cresting over $100 billion.
Chris Larsen’s trajectory from Silicon Valley entrepreneur to Ripple co-founder showcases the potential of crypto ventures. His estimated wealth is $2.6 billion.
With a net worth of $2.3 billion, McCaleb’s ongoing connection to Ripple Labs underscores the intricate relationships shaping the crypto billionaire landscape.
Nikil Viswanathan’s journey from studying artificial intelligence at Stanford University to co-founding Alchemy, a prominent blockchain software company, embodies the pioneering spirit of Web 3.0