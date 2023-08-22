Changpeng Zhao to Nikil Viswanathan: Meet the richest crypto billionaires in the world in 2023

Wealth can increase or decrease in the volatile cryptocurrency market in the blink of an eye. The bear market of the past year has been a stern test for even the most resilient investors, separating those who could withstand the storm from those whose wealth evaporated overnight. Among the latter group, one prominent figure stands out: SBF, whose wealth disintegrated amidst the market downturn. However, a handful of crypto billionaires have managed to not only endure but thrive despite the market’s tempestuous nature. Let’s take a closer look at the top 7 crypto billionaires who have proven their mettle.

1. Elon Musk

Estimated net worth: $230 billion

Source of wealth: Various Businesses

While not directly tied to any crypto company, Elon Musk’s influence within the crypto space is undeniable. The Canadian-born billionaire is renowned for his vocal support of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Tesla’s sizable Bitcoin holdings have further solidified Musk’s status within the crypto community, and his Twitter-fueled involvement with Dogecoin has sparked intrigue about its potential use cases. As he dabbles in reshaping social media with financial services, Musk’s wealth and influence remain potent forces within the crypto world.

2. Satoshi Nakamoto

Estimated net worth: $30-70 billion

Source of wealth: Bitcoin

The identity of Bitcoin’s creator remains shrouded in mystery, but their impact on the crypto world is immeasurable. Satoshi Nakamoto’s presumed holdings of over 1 million Bitcoins. With on-chain analysis suggesting that Satoshi mined a significant portion of Bitcoin’s early supply, their potential wealth at its peak during the bull market would approach a staggering $70 billion.

3. Changpeng Zhao

Estimated net worth: $10 billion

Source of wealth: Binance

Hailing from Canada, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has steered Binance into becoming the world’s premier cryptocurrency exchange. A graduate of McGill University, CZ’s journey from immigrant to billionaire exemplifies the dynamism of the crypto industry. Though the bear market diminished his wealth from a towering $60 billion, CZ’s pivotal role in shaping the crypto landscape is indisputable.

4. Brian Armstrong

Estimated net worth: $3.6 billion

Source of wealth: Coinbase

Brian Armstrong, the United States-based founder of Coinbase, has been at the forefront of making cryptocurrencies accessible to the masses. Coinbase’s initial public offering (IPO) marked a milestone in crypto’s mainstream acceptance, with its valuation cresting over $100 billion. Despite regulatory challenges and market turbulence, Armstrong’s ability to steer Coinbase through rough waters underscores his resilience in a volatile environment.

5. Chris Larsen

Estimated net worth: $2.6 billion

Source of wealth: Ripple co-founder

Chris Larsen’s trajectory from Silicon Valley entrepreneur to Ripple co-founder showcases the potential of crypto ventures. The legal battles over Ripple’s XRP token did little to deter Larsen’s progress, as a recent judge’s ruling buoyed the outlook for Ripple Labs. His estimated net worth of $2.6 billion reflects his resilience through tumultuous times.

6. Jed McCaleb

Estimated net worth: $2.3 billion

Source of wealth: Ripple co-founder

Jed McCaleb’s fingerprints are etched across several crypto milestones, from his co-founding of Ripple Labs to his involvement in the Stellar Lumens project. His role in the early days of Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox adds to his crypto journey, reflecting both triumphs and tribulations. With a net worth of $2.3 billion, McCaleb’s ongoing connection to Ripple Labs underscores the intricate relationships shaping the crypto billionaire landscape.

7. Nikil Viswanathan

Estimated net worth: $1.8 billion

Source of wealth: Alchemy co-founder

Nikil Viswanathan’s journey from studying artificial intelligence at Stanford University to co-founding Alchemy, a prominent blockchain software company, embodies the pioneering spirit of Web 3.0. Despite a dip in valuation that caused his wealth to drop from $2.4 billion, Viswanathan’s role as “The Microsoft of Blockchain” ensures his continued influence within the crypto domain.

In the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies, these crypto billionaires stand as testament to the resilience required to thrive amidst market turbulence.