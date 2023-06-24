Check out Kajol’s new luxurious Juhu apartment worth Rs 16.5 crore

Source: ANI

Jun 24, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Kajol recently purchased a lavish property worth Rs 16.50 crore. 

Source: GQ

Kajol bought the apartment from Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd and paid a stamp duty of Rs 99 lakh.

Source: GQ

The luxurious property, which spans across 2,493 square feet, comes with four car parking spaces.

Source: GQ

A premium residential project designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, 

Source: GQ

The apartment boasts modern amenities like a garden space, gym, multi-level car parking, and a grand lobby area.

Source: GQ

She and her husband, Ajay Devgn, own a bungalow named Shiv Shakti in Juhu. The couple has also invested in a house in London worth Rs 54 crore.

Source: ANI

Source: ANI