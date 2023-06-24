Check out Kajol’s new luxurious Juhu apartment worth
Rs 16.5 crore
Source: ANI
Jun 24, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Kajol recently purchased a lavish property worth Rs 16.50 crore.
Source: GQ
Kajol bought the apartment from Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd and paid a stamp duty of Rs 99 lakh.
Source: GQ
The luxurious property, which spans across 2,493 square feet, comes with four car parking spaces.
Source: GQ
A premium residential project designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor,
Source: GQ
The apartment boasts modern amenities like a garden space, gym, multi-level car parking, and a grand lobby area.
Source: GQ
She and her husband, Ajay Devgn, own a bungalow named Shiv Shakti in Juhu. The couple has also invested in a house in London worth Rs 54 crore.
Source: ANI
Source: ANI
Read more