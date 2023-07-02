PWD revamps subways in Delhi
PWD revamps subways in Delhi
Jul 02, 2023
Anish Mondal
This will improve the beautification of the national capital
PWD Minister Atishi inspected subways on Saturday
PWD to maintain facilities of all existing subways in Delhi
Clean subways to boost city’s infrastructure & women’s safety
Subways will allow people to avoid crossing the busy road
In the coming days, PWD minister to inspect subways in other parts of the state
