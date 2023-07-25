Karnataka’s 2nd Vande Bharat Express receives huge response 

Jul 25, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Vande Bharat trains are receiving huge response from the passengers

Karnataka’s second semi-high speed train is running at 70 percent occupancy

This train operates between Dharwad and KSR Bengaluru

The train runs on all the days of the week except Tuesday

The new train has reduced travel time between two stations

It covers a distance of 490 km in six hours and 25 minutes

It departs from KSR Bengaluru at 05:45 hrs and reaches Dharwad at 12:10 hrs

The train is composed of 8 coaches – AC and Executive Chair Car

The train is being operated and maintained by SWR zone

The train was flagged off by PM Modi on June 27, 2023

The newly introduced train has enhanced connectivity in the region