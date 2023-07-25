Karnataka’s 2nd Vande Bharat Express receives huge response
Jul 25, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Vande Bharat trains are receiving huge response from the passengers
Karnataka’s second semi-high speed train is running at 70 percent occupancy
This train operates between Dharwad and KSR Bengaluru
The train runs on all the days of the week except Tuesday
The new train has reduced travel time between two stations
It covers a distance of 490 km in six hours and 25 minutes
It departs from KSR Bengaluru at 05:45 hrs and reaches Dharwad at 12:10 hrs
The train is composed of 8 coaches – AC and Executive Chair Car
The train is being operated and maintained by SWR zone
The train was flagged off by PM Modi on June 27, 2023
The newly introduced train has enhanced connectivity in the region
Learn more