Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat Express trains are receiving huge response from the passengers across the country. In this context, Karnataka’s second semi-high speed train is running with more than 70 percent occupancy in the last fortnight.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27, 2023 via video conferencing from Gorakhpur railway station. The train is being operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

Route and Frequency of Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express:-

Karnataka’s second blue and white colour train operates between Dharwad and KSR Bengaluru. The train runs on all the days of the week except Tuesday.

Occupancy in Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train is running with more than 75 percent occupancy from July 1 to July 15, 2023.

Reasons behind over 70 percent occupancy:-

The new train service has reduced the travel time between the two railway stations. It covers a distance of 490 km in six hours and 25 minutes. This is the fastest train on the route followed by 20653 SBC BGM Express and Rani Chennamma Express. Both the trains take seven hours and twenty eight minutes to cover the same distance.

Composition of Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express:-

The train is composed of eight coaches – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.

Timing of Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express:-

The train departs from KSR Bengaluru at 05:45 hrs and reaches the destination at 12:10 hrs. While, in return direction, the train leaves Dharwad at 13:15 hrs. It will reach the destination at 19:45 hrs.

Significance of KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express:-

The newly introduced Vande Bharat Express has enhanced the connectivity in the region. The train has also given a massive impetus to software and business professionals, tourists, students and many others.