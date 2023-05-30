Vande Bharat in every state by August 15, 2023!
May 30, 2023
Anish Mondal
Railways has planned to introduce 75 such trains by Independence Day
The trains will be launched on different routes in coming days
These routes are: Ranchi-Howrah, Patna-Howrah, Mumbai-Madgaon and many more
Railways has escalated the manufacturing of Vande Bharat in current fiscal
Currently, every eighth or ninth day, a new train is coming out of the factory
Presently, the train is being manufactured at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory
