Vande Bharat in every state by August 15, 2023!

May 30, 2023

Anish Mondal

Railways has planned to introduce 75 such trains by Independence Day 

The trains will be launched on different routes in coming days 

These routes are: Ranchi-Howrah, Patna-Howrah, Mumbai-Madgaon and many more

Railways has escalated the manufacturing of Vande Bharat in current fiscal

Currently, every eighth or ninth day, a new train is coming out of the factory

Presently, the train is being manufactured at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory

