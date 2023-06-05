DMRC to commence laying of tracks, traction work from Majlis Park to Mukarba Chowk stretch
Jun 05, 2023
Anish Mondal
Traction work includes erection of Over Head Electrification (OHE) masts etc
DMRC is engaged in construction of 65 km of new lines across 3 different corridors
DMRC
is engaged in construction of 65 km
of new lines across 3 different corridors
DMRC completed structural work of viaduct between Majlis Park-Bhalswa stretch
Out of 65 km, 28 km to be underground & the rest shall be elevated
11 new interchange stations will also come up as part of Phase 4 expansion project
DMRC to complete construction work by March 2026
