DMRC to commence laying of tracks, traction work from Majlis Park to Mukarba Chowk stretch

DMRC to commence laying of tracks, traction work from Majlis Park to Mukarba Chowk stretch

Jun 05, 2023

Anish Mondal

Traction work includes erection of Over Head Electrification (OHE) masts etc

DMRC is engaged in construction of 65 km of new lines across 3 different corridors

DMRC completed structural work of viaduct between Majlis Park-Bhalswa stretch

Out of 65 km, 28 km to be underground & the rest shall be elevated

11 new interchange stations will also come up as part of Phase 4 expansion project

DMRC to complete construction work by March 2026

Swipe up to know more