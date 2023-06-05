Delhi Metro Phase IV corridor: DMRC to commence laying of tracks, traction work from Majlis Park to Mukarba Chowk stretch

Delhi Metro Phase IV corridor: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to begin the laying of tracks and traction work on a stretch of the upcoming Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg corridor of Phase 4. The authorities have targeted to complete the construction work on the corridor by March 2026. The traction work includes the erection of Over Head Electrification (OHE) masts etc on the Majlis Park to Mukarba Chowk stretch.

Recently, the DMRC has successfully concluded the structural work of four kilometres of viaduct of the stretch connecting the Majlis Park and Bhalswa Metro stations on the upcoming Phase 4 corridor. This was completed without any major disruption to the flow of traffic.

This is an important achievement of the DMRC engineers and other workers. The viaduct will be completed till Haiderpur Badli soon, as just a crossing over a railway track is left there.

The construction work on this corridor had started amidst the COVID-19 crisis. However, it faced intermittent delays due to the pandemic, and issues pertaining to obtaining tree-cutting clearances.

Construction status on Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg Metro corridor:-

Also Read DMRC for safe construction of tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor



The work on the upcoming Phase 4 corridor is in full swing. Last year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation completed the construction of 2.2 km long underground tunnels (for both Up and Down movement) between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension.

About Delhi Metro Phase 4 corridor:-

As part of its Phase 4 expansion, the DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of 65 kilometres of new lines across three different corridors. Out of these 28 kilometres will be underground and the rest 37 km shall be elevated. 11 new interchange stations will also come up as part of this new expansion project.