All you need to know about Vitamin P

Vitamins are essential molecules that are important for the proper functioning of the body.
You must be familiar with various vitamins but have you ever heard about ‘Vitamin P’? Here is what you need to know.
The term Vitamin P was once used to refer to a group of plant-based compounds called flavonoids. Studies suggest that there are 6,000 known flavonoids.
In 1930, scientists discovered a new type of vitamin from orange and it was named vitamin P. However, later it was found that it is a flavonoid and they are not vitamins and hence, it the term was not used ever since.
Studies suggest that flavonoids are also responsible for the colour of many fruits and vegetables, such as berries, cherries, and tomatoes.
The major classes of flavonoids include flavonols, flavones, flavanols, flavanones, isoflavones, and anthocyanidins.
According to health experts, various types of flavonoids are abundant in fruits, vegetables, red wine, cocoa, and teas.
According to experts, flavonoids or vitamin P has a variety of health benefits and help prevent heart disease, diabetes, and other diseases.
The intake of certain classes of flavonoids, specifically flavonols, anthocyanidins, proanthocyanidins, flavones, flavanones, and flavan-3-ols, is associated with a significantly lower risk of heart disease.