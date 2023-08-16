Do you need ‘Vitamin P’? Here’s everything you need to know about

Vitamins are essential molecules that are important for the proper functioning of the body. As these micronutrients are not produced by the body, they are often consumed through various food sources.

There are various types of vitamins like (vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K) that dissolve in fat and tend to accumulate in the body. Meanwhile, there are various water-soluble vitamins (vitamin C and the B-complex vitamins, such as vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and folate) that must dissolve in water before they can be absorbed by the body, and therefore cannot be stored.

You must be familiar with these vitamins but have you ever heard about ‘Vitamin P’? Here is what you need to know.

What is ‘Vitamin P’?

The term Vitamin P was once used to refer to a group of plant-based compounds called flavonoids. Studies suggest that there are 6,000 known flavonoids. In 1930, scientists discovered a new type of vitamin from orange and it was named vitamin P. However, later it was found that it is a flavonoid and they are not vitamins and hence, it the term was not used ever since.

Flavonoids can prevent infections and it also protects against the sun and environmental stress and attract insects for pollination. Studies suggest that flavonoids are also responsible for the colour of many fruits and vegetables, such as berries, cherries, and tomatoes. The major classes of flavonoids include flavonols, flavones, flavanols, flavanones, isoflavones, and anthocyanidins. According to health experts, various types of flavonoids are abundant in fruits, vegetables, red wine, cocoa, and teas.

What are the benefits of ‘Vitamin P’?

According to experts, flavonoids or vitamin P has a variety of health benefits and help prevent heart disease, diabetes, and other diseases. This include:

Cocoa flavanols may protect brain cells and boost brain health in humans.

One review found high dietary intake of specific flavonoids was associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Several studies revealed that the intake of certain classes of flavonoids, specifically flavonols, anthocyanidins, proanthocyanidins, flavones, flavanones, and flavan-3-ols, is associated with a significantly lower risk of heart disease.

Vitamin P works as an antioxidant which can help to neutralize harmful free radicals that can damage cells and weaken the immune system.

Bioflavonoids have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation and reduce symptoms related to arthritis, allergies, and asthma.

Vitamin P may also be beneficial for improving skin health.

Certain bioflavonoids have been shown to have anticancer properties.

Foods rich in flavonoids or ‘Vitamin P’