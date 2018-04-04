YouTube HQ shooting at San Bruno, US: 3 injured, female attacker kills self; watch video, top highlights

YouTube HQ shooting at San Bruno, US: Three persons were injured when a gun-woman went on a shooting spree at YouTube headquarters in California’s San Bruno. The woman attacked killed herself. One of the injured is said to be critical. US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has sad that there are no words to describe the tragedy. The incident is among the series of mass shootings that took place in America. Earlier in February this year, 17 people were shot dead by an ex-student at a Florida High School.
Here is the latest development in the shooting in YouTube headquarters
- The incident took place after 12 pm (local time). It has been learnt that San Bruno Police Department received numerous 911 calls at 12.46 reporting gunfire at the YouTube campus located at 901 Cherry Avenue in San Bruno. At 12:53 pm, officers conducting a search located a deceased female inside with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- “We have one subject who is deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted wound at this time, (who) we believe to be the shooter,” San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters at a news conference outside YouTube headquarters. Two additional victims were located after fleeing to a next-door business. “A total of four people were transported to local hospitals, three of which had gunshot wounds. The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time,” the police said.
WATCH: YouTube HQ shooting video
- The suspect is believed to be 35 to 40 years old. According to reports, the shooting appeared to have been fuelled by a domestic dispute and that the suspect was targeting her boyfriend. A U.S. government security official has said there was no known connection to terrorism.
- Google, which owns the world’s biggest online video website, in a tweet, advised all other employees in the Bay Area, and people with meetings scheduled, to stay away from the area. “There is no need to take any action. We have provided employees a helpline,” it said. “Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available,” Google communications tweeted.
- US President Donald Trump in a Tweet said that he “was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene,” President Trump said.
- “There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai Tweeted. Pichai has also sent a note to the staff of the company.
- YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki declined to comment to reporters as she left the building.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook sent his sympathies to the victims. Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey tweeted: “We can’t keep being reactive to this, thinking and praying it won’t happen again at our schools, jobs, or our community spots. It’s beyond time to evolve our policies.”
- “From everyone at Apple, we send our sympathy and support to the team at YouTube and Google, especially the victims and their families,” Cook tweeted. “My stomach sinks with yet another active shooter alert. I’m praying for the safety of everyone at YouTube headquarters,” tweeted Senator Dianne Feinstein.
- Notably, YouTube had recently announced it would ban content promoting the sale of guns and gun accessories as well as videos that teach how to make guns.
- Female mass shooters are rare. It has been learnt that only three out of 150 U.S. shootings with more than four victims since 1966 were done by women. In 2015, a husband and wife killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California.