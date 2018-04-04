YouTube headquarters shooting at San Bruno, California: Read Full Text of Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s note to staff

YouTube headquarters shooting at San Bruno, California: Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a Tweet said, “There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together…”

YouTube headquarters shooting at San Bruno, California: A shooting incident at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno near Silicon Valley has shocked the world. At least three people were shot at by a woman, who started firing indiscriminately. The accused had eventually killed herself, according to reports. It has been learnt that a number of Indian-American employees work in the Youtube headquarters. US President Donald Trump was monitoring the situation. The President in a Tweet said that he “was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene,” President Trump said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a Tweet said, “There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support.” Apart from this, Pichai has also sent a note to employees of the company.

Here is the Full Text of Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s note to staff

Everyone,

Earlier this afternoon, while our employees were having lunch, we received reports of an active shooter at YouTube in San Bruno. Law enforcement and our Security team worked to evacuate the buildings and prioritize the safety of everyone there.

The best information we have is that the situation is contained. We are very actively monitoring and working with local authorities and hospitals. It’s with great sadness that I tell you — based on the latest information — four people were injured in this horrific act of violence. We’re doing everything we can to support them and their families at this time.

I’m grateful to everyone inside and outside the company for the outpouring of support and best wishes. I am especially thankful to the first responders and our own security team who acted so quickly to keep people safe.

I know a lot of you are in shock right now. Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy.

Let’s everyone come together now to support Susan and the YouTube team.

—Sundar