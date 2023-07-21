China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday welcomed veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing, affectionately referring to him as an “old friend.” The two leaders engaged in discussions concerning the current period of strained US-China relations. The current state of US-China relations is historically low. The lack of formal military-to-military discussions between the two nations has extended for almost a year.

Moreover, tensions have been exacerbated by revelations of increased Chinese surveillance of the US through a spy balloon program and the establishment of a surveillance base in Cuba.

Henry Kissinger: The icebreaker in China-US relations

Henry Kissinger, now 100 years old, played a pivotal role in the 1970s as the US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald R Ford. One of his significant achievements was contributing to the normalisation of diplomatic ties between the United States and China.

Despite leaving office, Kissinger has consistently visited China over the years. During his latest visit, he held meetings with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and Defense Minister Li Shangfu. Notably, this visit came after several high-ranking US government officials and diplomats, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, had visited China recently.

Chinese state media praised Kissinger’s contributions, acknowledging his role in breaking the ice between China and the US. Wang Yi emphasised the importance of Kissinger’s diplomatic wisdom and compared it to the political courage demonstrated by President Nixon during the era of rapprochement.

Kissinger was not on ‘official visit’

The Biden administration clarified that they did not send Kissinger to China, clarifying that the centenarian travelled to the country voluntarily and not on behalf of the US government.

Although Kissinger has not held an official role in US foreign policy since the 1970s, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate has remained active on the diplomatic stage. His book, “On China,” published in 2011, delves into China’s historical foreign relations and offers valuable insights into the Chinese Communist Party.

During his visit, Kissinger expressed his belief that the relationship between the two countries is pivotal to global peace and societal progress. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to visit China, underscoring the significance he places on the bilateral ties.

Despite the challenges, both leaders’ meeting signifies an ongoing effort to engage in dialogue and address the complexities that have strained the relationship between the world’s two largest economies. The hope remains that diplomatic exchanges and mutual understanding can pave the way for improved relations and a more stable global order.