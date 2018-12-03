WPP merges JWT and Wunderman

The new agency, called Wunderman Thompson, will be distinctively positioned as a provider of end-to-end solutions – through creative, data, commerce, consulting and technology services – at a global scale.

The new agency, called Wunderman Thompson, will be distinctively positioned as a provider of end-to-end solutions – through creative, data, commerce, consulting and technology services – at a global scale. It will be led by global chief executive officer Mel Edwards, who is currently the global CEO of Wunderman, and Tamara Ingram, CEO of J Walter Thompson, will become chairman.