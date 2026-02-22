US Ambassador Mike Huckabee sparked a massive diplomatic outcry on Saturday after suggesting it was acceptable for Israel to ‘take’ over neighbouring countries. The comments prompted a rare joint statement from more than a dozen nations — vehemently condemning his ‘dangerous and inflammatory’ claims.

“It would be fine if they took it all…They don’t want to take it over. They’re not asking to take it over,” the official told Tucker Carlson during an interview.

Huckabee was appointed as the US Ambassador to Israel by President Donald Trump and has been called out repeatedly for speaking in favour of right wing and zionist ideologies. He had insisted in June 2025 that the US was no longer pursuing an independent Palestinian state as a policy goal and suggested they could move to other “Muslim countries”.

Fourteen nations slam remarks

Fourteen Arab and Islamic countries, alongside the secretariats of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the League of Arab States, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, have strongly condemned statements made by the US Ambassador. A joint declaration warned that ”the continuation of Israel’s expansionist policies and unlawful measures will only inflame violence and conflict in the region” and ”undermine the prospects for peace.”

The statement was issued on Saturday night with the foreign ministry of 14 countries slamming the “dangerous and inflammatory” remarks. They also expressed ”profound concern” and ”strong condemnation,” noting that the comments indicate ”it would be acceptable for Israel to exercise control over territories belonging to Arab states, including the occupied West Bank.”

The signatories categorically rejected the statements, affirming that ”Israel has no sovereignty whatsoever over the Occupied Palestinian Territory or any other occupied Arab lands.”