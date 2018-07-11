World’s ugliest dog Zsa Zsa dies at age 9

Zsa earned her transitory moments of fame last month as she became the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest held in California. (AFP-Getty Images)

Zsa Zsa, a nine year old lovable English bulldog who was recently crowned the World’s Ugliest Dog, has passed away in her sleep.

With her dangling tongue, obtruding mouth and crooked teeth and muscular figure, Zsa earned her transitory moments of fame last month as she became the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest held in California.

“I’m in shock still,” said owner of the dog Megan Brainard, confirming the death.

Brainard said the dog had not been having any health issues.

“I haven’t even processed her winning and fame,” she told CNN’s sister network HLN.

Zsa Zsa won over the competition’s judges and collected a USD 1,500 prize along with a trophy and a flight to New York, where she and Brainard appeared on the “Today” show as the winner of the 30th annual contest.

Zsa was rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri before she was put up for auction where Brainard found her.

“From the moment we saw her beautiful face, we knew we would be her forever home,” the report said.

The World’s Ugliest Dog contest is an innovative way to raise people’s awareness and support for dogs with injuries and deformities, many of whom have been rescued from shelters and puppy mills and are in desperate need of a loving home.