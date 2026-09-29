For the world’s richest women, billions came from companies they built. For others, the fortune was passed down through generations or inherited after the death of a husband or parent. Their businesses span everything from Walmart and L’Oréal to shipping, mining, steel, casinos and candy.

The 10 richest women in the world have a combined fortune of about $886 billion, according to Forbes’ 2026 World’s Billionaires List. Most of the women on the list are from the US, but the ranking also includes billionaires from India, China, France, Switzerland and Chile.

Forbes calculates net worth using stakes in public and private companies, real estate and other assets. It also considers debt and charitable giving. In some cases, the estimates include wealth held by immediate family members. Women accounted for about 14% of the billionaires on Forbes’ 2026 list.

Here are the 10 richest women in the world:

Alice Walton and Françoise Bettencourt Meyers

First in the list is Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She has a net worth of $134 billion, she is the richest woman in the world and No. 14 overall.

Walton’s wealth has risen by $12 billion since last year, helped by a rise in Walmart’s stock, Forbes reported.Unlike some members of her family, Walton has not taken an active role in running Walmart. She is better known for her work as an arts patron and philanthropist.

At No. 2 is France’s Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, with a fortune of $100 billion. The 73-year-old is the granddaughter of L’Oréal founder Eugène Schueller and remains one of the largest individual shareholders in the cosmetics giant.

Bettencourt Meyers and her immediate family own more than one-third of L’Oréal. Her wealth places her at No. 20 among the world’s billionaires. Her fortune shows how ownership of a global consumer brand can create wealth that continues across generations.

Julia Koch ranks third with $81.2 billion. Koch, 64, and her children inherited a 42% stake in Koch, Inc. following the death of her husband, David Koch, in 2019. Koch, Inc. is one of the world’s largest privately held companies, with businesses across industries including energy and healthcare. Koch ranks No. 24 on Forbes’ global billionaire list.

Iris Fontbona, Jacqueline Mars and Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

Chile’s Iris Fontbona ranks fourth among the world’s richest women, with an estimated fortune of $52.6 billion. Fontbona, 83, and her children control Antofagasta Plc, a copper mining company listed in London and based in Chile. She inherited her husband’s business interests along with his heirs after his death in 2005. Her fortune is closely tied to the global mining industry and the value of copper assets.

At No. 5 is Jacqueline Mars, who has a fortune of $49.1 billion. The 86-year-old is a member of the family behind Mars, the privately held company known for its candy, food and pet care businesses. Mars is the granddaughter of Franklin Clarence Mars, who founded the company. She owns an estimated one-third of the business.

Mars’ fortune is an example of how ownership in a private family business can remain a major source of wealth decades after its founder’s death. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant ranks sixth, with $44.5 billion. The 81-year-old owns half of MSC, one of the world’s largest shipping and logistics companies.

Aponte-Diamant entered the shipping business with her husband in 1970. The couple built their stake in the company over decades, giving her a fortune that is now linked to one of the world’s biggest privately owned shipping groups. She ranks No. 44 among the world’s billionaires.

Savitri Jindal, Miriam Adelson and Abigail Johnson

Savitri Jindal is the seventh richest woman in the world, with a fortune of $39.1 billion. The 76-year-old is chair of the O.P. Jindal Group, which has interests including steel and power. After the death of her husband, O.P. Jindal, in 2005, the group’s businesses came under the control of their four sons, who independently run the various businesses. Jindal ranks No. 51 among the world’s billionaires and is the only Indian woman in the top 10.

Miriam Adelson ranks eighth, with a fortune of $37.5 billion. Adelson, 80, and her family own more than half of Las Vegas Sands, the casino company founded by her late husband, Sheldon Adelson. The family’s wealth also extends beyond casinos. In 2023, Adelson acquired a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks. She ranks No. 56 on Forbes’ global billionaire list.

Abigail Johnson is next, with a fortune of $33.2 billion. The 64-year-old is chair and CEO of Fidelity Investments, one of the world’s biggest financial services companies. Fidelity was founded by Johnson’s grandfather in 1946. She eventually took over from her father as CEO in 2014. Her fortune makes her the world’s ninth richest woman and puts her at No. 63 overall.

Zheng Shuliang rounds out the top 10

China’s Zheng Shuliang rounds out the list with a fortune of $33.2 billion. The 80-year-old was vice chair of China Hongqiao Group, one of China’s major aluminium producers, until May 2026.

Her fortune is tied to the company founded by her late husband, Zhang Shiping. China Hongqiao has grown into a major player in the aluminium industry, one of the world’s most important industrial metals. Zheng shares the No. 63 position on Forbes’ overall billionaire ranking with Abigail Johnson.