Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, conducted a field visit to the Fujairah Petroleum Industry Zone (FOIZ) to review response and handling procedures following a recent fire at one of the zone’s facilities.

He affirmed that energy supplies in the UAE remain stable and are operating smoothly, noting that the country’s energy system and national supply chains are functioning with high efficiency, readiness and flexibility to ensure uninterrupted supply to local markets.

The minister added that authorities are continuously monitoring the situation through an integrated national system for emergency management and business continuity to maintain market stability and ensure the sustainability of vital services under all circumstances.