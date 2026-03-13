As the US–Israel–Iran war enters its 14th day, the conflict is edging closer to the UAE’s civilian landscape. Here are the latest updates from across the Gulf on March 13, 2026.
Live Updates
18:38 (IST)
13 Mar 2026
UAE energy supplies 'stable': Minister after Fujairah facility fire
Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, conducted a field visit to the Fujairah Petroleum Industry Zone (FOIZ) to review response and handling procedures following a recent fire at one of the zone’s facilities.
He affirmed that energy supplies in the UAE remain stable and are operating smoothly, noting that the country’s energy system and national supply chains are functioning with high efficiency, readiness and flexibility to ensure uninterrupted supply to local markets.
The minister added that authorities are continuously monitoring the situation through an integrated national system for emergency management and business continuity to maintain market stability and ensure the sustainability of vital services under all circumstances.
18:18 (IST)
13 Mar 2026
UAE deals with 7 ballistic missiles, 27 drones from Iran
UAE’s air defence systems dealt with seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones launched from Iran, the Ministry of Defence said. Since the start of the Iranian attacks, the number of casualties in the UAE has risen to 141, according to the Ministry of Defence. The figure refers to minor to moderate injuries reported among residents of multiple nationalities, while six fatalities have also been recorded.
18:17 (IST)
13 Mar 2026
Oman Air adds extra flights from Muscat
Oman Air said it will operate additional flights to and from Muscat between March 16 and 22. The extra services will cover several destinations, including London Heathrow, Cairo, Rome, Paris, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket, Bangkok and Salalah.
18:17 (IST)
13 Mar 2026
Debris from intercepted missile hits building in Dubai
Black smoke was seen rising over Dubai’s financial district on Friday morning, with witnesses reporting loud explosions. Authorities said a building was struck by debris from an intercepted missile.