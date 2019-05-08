World needs to unite against terrorism: Israeli envoy

New Delhi | Published: May 8, 2019

On cooperation between the India and Israel in dealing with terrorism, he said both sides cooperate with each other to deal with the menace.

terrorist attacks, terrorists, terrorism India, israel india, israel ambassador, terrorist killingA police officer inspects the site of a gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants, on the east coast of Sri Lanka, in Kalmunai. (Reuters)

Cooperation between India and Israel are growing at a rapid pace and a change in government will not impact the bilateral ties, Israeli envoy Ron Malka said Wednesday.

He said the strategic relations between the two countries are based on common values and vision and the cooperation between the two countries will grow further in coming years.

The Israeli envoy was asked during a media interaction whether there will be any impact on bilateral ties if the NDA alliance fails to retain power in the Lok Sabha polls.

“I do not see any reason why it should change. It is a relationship between two nations. The relationship is growing and growing, no matter who is in power,” he said.

Malka was talking to the media on the occasion of 71th Independence Day of Israel.

He said both countries are working to further strengthen relationship in diverse areas.

Asked why a planned visit to India by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February did not materialise, the envoy said he could not come here due to scheduling issues.

He said time has come for the world to unite in combating the challenge of terrorism.

“The world must be united in fighting against terrorism,” he added.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju represented India at Israel’s national day celebrations.

Ties between India and Israel have witnessed upward trajectory in the last few years.

India is the largest buyer of Israel’s military hardware and the latter has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years but the transactions have largely remained behind the curtains.

