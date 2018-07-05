​​​
  3. World Heritage meeting closes with 19 new sites added to list

World Heritage meeting closes with 19 new sites added to list

The 42nd World Heritage Committee meeting closed on Wednesday in Bahrain's capital Manama, with 19 new sites inscribed to the World Heritage List.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2018 7:10 AM
World Heritage, World Heritage meeting, World Heritage Committee, Bahrain, Manama, Naumburg Cathedral, Thimlich Ohinga Archaeological Site, Ancient City of Qalhat, Mount Fanjingshan, world news The next session of the World Heritage Committee will be held in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan. (Photo: whc.unesco.org)

The 42nd World Heritage Committee meeting closed on Wednesday in Bahrain’s capital Manama, with 19 new sites inscribed to the World Heritage List. The meeting, which opened on June 24, added 13 cultural sites, three natural sites and three mixed ones to the World Heritage List, including Germany’s Naumburg Cathedral, Kenya’s Thimlich Ohinga Archaeological Site, Oman’s Ancient City of Qalhat, China’s Mount Fanjingshan and France’s Chaine des Puys, Xinhua reported.

The World Heritage List now contains 1,092 sites in 167 countries. The committee also decided to inscribe Lake Turkana National Parks in Kenya to the List of World Heritage in Danger, while removing the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System from the list.

The next session of the World Heritage Committee will be held in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top