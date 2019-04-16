Woman arrested at Trump resort seemed up to ‘something nefarious’: Judge

By: | Published: April 16, 2019 9:45 AM

Zhang is not accused of espionage, but is charged with making false statements to federal officers after first claiming to be a member who wanted to use the pool, and then saying she was attending a non-existent Chinese-American friendship event.

Zhang is not accused of espionage, but is charged with making false statements to federal officers after first claiming to be a member who wanted to use the pool, and then saying she was attending a non-existent Chinese-American friendship event.

A US federal judge on Monday said that a Chinese woman who allegedly brought malicious software to President Donald Trump’s Florida resort seemed to be “up to something nefarious,” denying her bail as she awaits trial. On March 30, Zhang Yujing was arrested at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump was on one of his frequent visits, after attempting to enter while carrying multiple mobile phones and a thumb drive containing malware, according to court documents. “It does appear to the court that Ms.

Zhang was up to something nefarious,” Judge William Matthewman said during her hearing, the Miami Herald reported. He determined that the woman, aged 33, “must be detained as a serious risk of flight or nonappearance,” court documents said. Zhang is not accused of espionage, but is charged with making false statements to federal officers after first claiming to be a member who wanted to use the pool, and then saying she was attending a non-existent Chinese-American friendship event.

She is also charged with knowingly entering a restricted building — which Mar-a-Lago becomes while Trump is in residence. She has pleaded not guilty. “(The) defendant’s charges are very serious and appear to have a direct nexus to unlawfully accessing a location where the president, his family, and his staff were located or were thought to be located,” Matthewman said in the court documents. If convicted, Zhang faces up to a five-year sentence and a $250,000 fine.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Woman arrested at Trump resort seemed up to ‘something nefarious’: Judge
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition