Will work to attract, retain business, FDI in NYC in post COVID-19 days: Indian-American official

A senior Indian-American official, appointed in New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s administration, said he will work to attract and retain businesses and foreign direct investments in the city as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dilip Chauhan was appointed Deputy Commissioner, Trade, Investment, and Innovation in the New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs in January this year by Adams.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Chauhan said he is honoured to have been appointed at a “critical time” for the city, with Adams always recognizing the importance of strong relationships between New York City, the diplomatic corps, and the international business community.Thanking the mayor for entrusting him with an important position, Chauhan said in his new role, he will work to amplify New York City as a global economic centre and a hub for innovation.

“Specifically, I will work to attract and retain businesses and foreign direct investments across our five boroughs as we recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in the statement, adding that through the management of relationships with Consulates, the United Nations, Permanent Missions, and Trade Commissions, he will ensure New Yorkers benefit from the City’s innovative economic programs, including the Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises.

In addition, he will also focus on strengthening partnerships related to Smart Cities, Sister Cities agreements, crypto-related developments and cross-state international business development.Chauhan comes to the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs from the Brooklyn President’s office, where he served as the Executive Director of Southeast and Asian Affairs, according to his bio on the website of the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs.

As the Executive Director, he worked towards empowering the South and Asian communities in Brooklyn, it said.“He did this by increasing awareness for available resources provided by the government and under his leadership, he helped create a stronger relationship within this community and the Borough President’s Office,” it added.

Previously, Chauhan was appointed as Deputy Controller of the Minority Affairs office in Nassau County, New York, the first South Asian to hold this office.In that role, he worked on setting guidelines, and was able to empower the Community for proper participation of MWBE businesses. He contributed to this effort by arranging different boot camps for small businesses, which created community awareness and participation campaigns, and built lasting strategic partnerships with various community organizations, the bio said.

Chauhan is the also founding president of the New York South Asian American Chamber of Commerce and has served as a Board member of Services Now for Adult Persons, Inc (SNAP) New York.The bio said that November 12, 2016, was declared as “Dilip Chauhan Day” in sixth US Congressional District New York in “honor of his work”.