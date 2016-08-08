Will keep urging China not to escalate situation in East China Sea, says Japan’s Yoshihide Suga

On Sunday, a record number of Chinese coastguard and other government ships entered areas of waters around a group of contested East China Sea islets, further stoking tensions between the two nations. (Reuters)

Japan will keep urging China not to escalate the situation in the East China Sea, while responding firmly and calmly, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday, after Chinese government ships entered waters near what Japan considers its territorial waters over the weekend.

On Sunday, a record number of Chinese coastguard and other government ships entered areas of waters around a group of contested East China Sea islets, further stoking tensions between the two nations.

The entry of 14 Chinese government vessels into contiguous waters, which countries can police for customs and immigration violations, took place despite Japan’s repeated protests over recent, smaller-scale entries.

Some Chinese Coast Guard vessels also entered what Japan considers its own waters, Japan’s government said.