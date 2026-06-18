US President Donald Trump shared a gushing review of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as the two leaders met for bilateral talks in France — calling him “the most beautiful-looking man” and a “very tough negotiator”. He also assured support for India against any attack and hinted at plans to visit the country yet again. The two countries inked an interim trade agreement in February, and Trump said they have been ‘very close’ to finalising a trade deal for some time.

“I think it is a great relationship…If they were attacked, we would be there to help them…If anybody attacks that man, we are going to be there…If they are attacked and he (PM Modi) is the leader, we are going to be there to help…he’s been my friend for a long time now, and we’ve always had a great relationship, and it’s great to be with you,” the US President said.

Ties between the two countries have come under significant strain over the past year as Trump imposed hefty tariffs against New Delhi, and members of his Cabinet decried its immigration and trade policies. The meeting also came a week after three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike against a tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The Indian Foreign Ministry has formally protested the incident.

‘We cannot be closer than we are’: Trump after US strikes kill 3 Indian sailors

The President dismissed any suggestion of trouble between the United States and India during a joint presser on Wednesday. He repeatedly praised Modi and insisted that the country “plays a big role in everything” — including the West Asia conflict —as long as he remained Prime Minister.

“We have the best relationship. We cannot be closer than we are. Would you say that, sir? I don’t think we can be any closer. Both him and I, and our nations. But it really starts with the two of us,” Trump said, reaching out to clasp Modi’s hand.

Modi raised the recent US strike directly when it came time for him to speak and praised Trump for reaching an agreement with Iran. He noted that hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals work on ships around the world, including in the Strait.

“Their safety is of utmost importance to us…You made tremendous efforts towards reaching this understanding and this agreement, and I’m confident that the issue of seafarers will receive the highest priority during the implementation of this agreement,” he said.

“It’s a tough profession. There’s no question about it. And we work together on it. We love all of those people. They’re great people,” Trump responded.

‘Looks like an angel, tough as a killer’: Trump on Modi

Trump told reporters at the G7 Summit that he had had “some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi of India”. He flagged the upcoming US-India trade deal and insisted that Washington was doing the best it had ever done. Trump also appreciated Modi and India for “building a lot” in the United States.

“He’s a very tough negotiator…You look at this man. I’ll give you a lesson. He’s the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel. But actually, he’s as tough as he is a killer… But he looks so good. So he gets you by surprise. But there are a few people like this. People say he’s such a nice man. I said he’s very tough. He’s a tough trader, and he loves the Indian people, but he also loves the USA,” he added.