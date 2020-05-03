‘Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson’: UK PM Boris Johnson names son after doctors who saved him from Covid-19

Last Wednesday, Boris and Symonds announced the birth of a baby boy at a London hospital. (Reuters)

Covid-19 in UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their son after doctors who treated him while he suffered from Covid-19. They have named the baby, who was born on Wednesday, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, CNN reported. According to the report, Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds shared the details on Instagram, where she wrote that Wilfred is after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after her grandfather and Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart — the two doctors who saved Boris Johnson’ life last month.

On March 27, Boris took to Twitter to inform the world that he had developed mild symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19. He then decided to isolate himself but said he would continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as his country fought the pandemic. Ten days after testing positive for Covid, Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital as a precautionary step after symptoms including temperature persisted for over a week. On April 12, the UK Prime Minister was discharged from the hospital. He spent almost a week in the hospital and of which three nights were in ICU.

The UK is among the worst-hit countries in Europe with 177458 positive cases and 27510 deaths as of May 2, according to data available on WHO. On Friday, Boris said that he can confirm that the UK had past the peak of the pandemic. “We are past the peak and we are on the downward slope. And we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term. But we can only defeat coronavirus by our collective discipline and working together,” he said.