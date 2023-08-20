Wildfire in Greece’s far northeast region burns for second day

A wildfire in Greece’s northeast Evros region that started Saturday morning continued to burn, forcing authorities to evacuate more villages and close the area’s main highway.

People in five more areas were asked to leave their homes as strong winds continue to fan the blaze. Authorities also called on people living in the city of Alexandroupolis, about 30 miles west of the Turkish border, to remain in their homes and close doors and windows as smoke drifts closer.

So far there have been no reports of serious injuries to residents or firefighters.

Greek police closed the Egnatia road close to the Turkish border. The major highway runs across Greece from Turkey to the northwestern port of Igoumenitsa.

Also Read Dutch pledge to send F-16s to Ukraine during Zelenskiy visit

Greece has been scorched by wildfires this summer that burned forests and properties around the capital Athens region, as well as in popular tourist destinations such as Rhodes and Corfu.

Authorities have called fire danger “extreme” in three areas on Monday, including the greater Athens region, while they’ve placed another 10 regions in high alert status.

Temperatures, though, will remain below the extremes seen it late July, with Athens forecast to reach a high Monday of 35C (95F), a few degrees above average.