scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Wildfire in Greece’s far northeast region burns for second day

People in five more areas were asked to leave their homes as strong winds continue to fan the blaze.

Written by Bloomberg
Greece,Cities,Turkey,Athens,TWITTER INC,Markets,Europe,Middle East,Emerging Markets,United States,green,business,green
So far there have been no reports of serious injuries to residents or firefighters. (Image/Reuters)

A wildfire in Greece’s northeast Evros region that started Saturday morning continued to burn, forcing authorities to evacuate more villages and close the area’s main highway. 

People in five more areas were asked to leave their homes as strong winds continue to fan the blaze. Authorities also called on people living in the city of Alexandroupolis, about 30 miles west of the Turkish border, to remain in their homes and close doors and windows as smoke drifts closer. 

So far there have been no reports of serious injuries to residents or firefighters.

Also Read

Greek police closed the Egnatia road close to the Turkish border. The major highway runs across Greece from Turkey to the northwestern port of Igoumenitsa. 

Also Read

Greece has been scorched by wildfires this summer that burned forests and properties around the capital Athens region, as well as in popular tourist destinations such as Rhodes and Corfu. 

Authorities have called fire danger “extreme” in three areas on Monday, including the greater Athens region, while they’ve placed another 10 regions in high alert status. 

Temperatures, though, will remain below the extremes seen it late July, with Athens forecast to reach a high Monday of 35C (95F), a few degrees above average.

More Stories on
Greece

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-08-2023 at 21:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS