  • MORE MARKET STATS

Wikileaks’ Julian Assange denied bail by London court

By: |
January 6, 2021 5:32 PM

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British court.

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange

WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British court. “I am satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he would fail to surrender to court to face the appeal proceedings,” Judge Vanessa Baraitser said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Wikileaks’ Julian Assange denied bail by London court
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kim Jong Un urges ‘big leap forward’ at rare North Korea Congress
2Why is Turkey wooing Bangladesh?
3Mike Pence told Donald Trump he lacks power to challenge election results: Report