Wikileaks’ Julian Assange denied bail by London court

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange

WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British court. “I am satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he would fail to surrender to court to face the appeal proceedings,” Judge Vanessa Baraitser said.

