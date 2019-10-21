WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied delay to extradition hearing by London judge

Assange, 48, faces 18 counts in the U.S. including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law.

The full extradition hearing of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will go ahead in February 2020 after London judge Vanessa Baraitser declined a request by his lawyers to delay proceedings by three months.

Assange, 48, faces 18 counts in the U.S. including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades in prison if convicted.

