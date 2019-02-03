Why President Donald Trump doesn’t want his son Barron to play football

Published: February 3, 2019

President Donald Trump says he wouldn't encourage Barron, his son from first lady Melania Trump, toward dangerous sports.

If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t.”

President Donald Trump says he wouldn’t steer son Barron toward football, saying it’s a dangerous sport,’ but also wouldn’t stand in the way if the soccer-playing 12-year-old wanted to put on pads.

The NFL fan tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” in an interview taped before the Super Bowl that football is “really tough.”He says equipment, including helmets, has improved “but it hasn’t solved the problem.”Trump thinks the NFL “is a great product.” But as for Barron playing, the president calls it a “very tough question.”“If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t.”

The president says many people, “including me, thought soccer would probably never make it in this country, but it really is moving forward rapidly.”

