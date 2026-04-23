Navy Secretary John Phelan has been removed from his post after months of clashes with senior Pentagon officials and disagreements over the future of the Navy’s shipbuilding plans. The Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday that Phelan is leaving the Trump administration with immediate effect. Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, announced the move in a short statement, saying Phelan was departing right away.

“Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately. On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy,” Parnell wrote.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Why was Navy Secretary John Phelan fired?

According to the NYT, Phelan’s removal came after months of growing friction with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defence Secretary Stephen Feinberg. Officials said disagreements had been building over management style, staffing decisions, and how to fix the Navy’s troubled shipbuilding program.

One of the biggest points was the Navy’s new expansion effort, known as the “Golden Fleet.” According to the NYT report, Phelan strongly backed the Golden Fleet project, which included major spending on new warships and a new “Trump-class” battleship.

But officials said Pentagon leaders were unhappy with how he handled the plan. Feinberg, in particular, had become increasingly frustrated and had started taking parts of the project out of Phelan’s hands, according to a congressional official who spoke anonymously.

Phelan also reportedly had a difficult relationship with his deputy, Under Secretary Hung Cao. Officials said Cao was more closely aligned with Hegseth, especially on the social and cultural issues that have shaped much of the defence secretary’s time in office. Cao is now expected to step in after Phelan’s departure.

Last fall, Hegseth fired Phelan’s chief of staff, Jon Harrison, after Harrison reportedly clashed with several senior Pentagon officials.

US Navy Secretary fired amid Iran war

The firing comes at a sensitive time, with the United States locked in a naval standoff with Iran. It also happened roughly three weeks after Hegseth removed Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and two other military leaders, showing a broader reshaping of top defence leadership.

On Wednesday itself, Phelan was on Capitol Hill meeting senators ahead of his upcoming annual hearing with lawmakers, where he was expected to discuss the Navy’s budget request and other priorities.

There was no public sign earlier in the day that he was about to be dismissed.

Close relationship with Trump

Phelan was known to have a close relationship with President Donald Trump. In December, he stood beside Trump at Mar-a-Lago when the administration announced the Golden Fleet project and the new battleship class carrying Trump’s name.

“John Phelan is one of the most successful businessmen in the country, in our country,” Trump said at the event. “He’s been a tremendous success.”

Before joining the administration, Phelan ran a private investment fund in Florida. Trump also praised the financial sacrifice he made to take the job.

Phelan is the first military service secretary to leave during Trump’s current term. But he is not the first to clash with Hegseth.

The defence secretary has also reportedly fought with Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll over promotions and several other matters. Earlier this month, Hegseth also removed Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George.