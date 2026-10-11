The Pacific Ocean has seen more storms than usual during the 2026 hurricane season, while the Atlantic Ocean went months without a hurricane before Hurricane Isaias hit Florida in October.

The Eastern Pacific had recorded 19 named storms by this point in the season, compared with a count of around 13, according to Daniel Brown, operations division chief at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) cited by The Atlantic.

The difference is partly linked to El Nino, which affects ocean temperatures and wind patterns. It can make conditions less favourable for hurricanes in the Atlantic while helping storms develop in the Pacific.

But the recent storms also show that the Atlantic can still produce a powerful hurricane despite a quieter season.

Why has Pacific seen more storms?

El Nino is one factor behind the difference between the two oceans. In the Atlantic, it can create strong winds high in the atmosphere that make it harder for hurricanes to strengthen. In parts of the Pacific, warmer ocean water can provide storms with more heat and moisture.

Sea surface temperatures in parts of the equatorial Pacific were more than 4 degrees Celsius above normal, The Atlantic reported.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had forecast a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season in May. It projected eight to 14 named storms, including three to six hurricanes and one to three major hurricanes. NOAA put the probability of a below-normal season at 55%, compared with 35% for a near-normal season and 10% for an above-normal season.

That forecast referred to the expected number of storms across the season, not a guarantee that the Atlantic would remain free of hurricanes.

Simon, Rachel and Isaias: What happened?

Hurricane Simon: Simon strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast, reaching maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kmph) on Sunday, according to AP report. The NHC expected the storm to move inland near Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The storm threatened Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco with destructive winds and heavy rain. The NHC forecast 10 to 20 inches of rain in parts of southwestern Mexico, with isolated totals of up to 30 inches, raising the risk of flooding and mudslides.

Authorities in Jalisco suspended classes in 22 coastal municipalities on Friday and Monday and began evacuating people from at-risk areas. Officials in Puerto Vallarta also urged hotels and tourism businesses to ensure that staff and visitors could reach safe locations.

Post-tropical cyclone Rachel: Rachel brought coastal risks to parts of California as it moved towards Baja California and Southern California. The Atlantic reported that seawater flooded streets on Balboa Peninsula, damaging homes and flooding vehicles.

The NHC classified Rachel as a post-tropical cyclone late Saturday after it lost the characteristics of a tropical cyclone. The system was forecast to weaken and dissipate by Sunday night.

Hurricane Isaias: The Atlantic’s quiet period ended when Isaias became its first hurricane of the season in October. It made landfall near Destin, Florida, as a Category 2 hurricane on Friday before weakening into a post-tropical cyclone.

AP reported that Isaias killed at least four people in Florida and Alabama. Fallen trees damaged homes and roads, while strong winds caused widespread power outages.

The Atlantic reported that the storm ended the longest period without an Atlantic hurricane during the satellite era, which began in 1966. The previous record was exceeded by nearly a month.

Warm Gulf of Mexico waters helped Isaias strengthen. The water was about 2.7 degree Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) warmer than normal, AP reported. However, warm water was not the only factor affecting the storm. Wind conditions and atmospheric moisture also played a role.

The three storms illustrate why a below-normal Atlantic season does not mean there is no risk. The Pacific has recorded more named storms than usual, while Isaias shows that a single Atlantic hurricane can still cause deaths and widespread disruption.