Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet in Manila on Tuesday for a Quad leaders’ meeting. The meeting, being held on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia summits, comes just two days before Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.

This will be Trump’s first in-person Quad leaders’ meeting since returning to the White House in January 2025. The four leaders are expected to discuss security, trade and other shared concerns in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly China’s growing influence and military activities in the region.

“On Tuesday evening in Manila, the President will participate in a multilateral meeting with Quad leaders to discuss shared interests of peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Olivia Wales, Assistant Press Secretary at the White House, said in Washington DC.

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She said that under Trump’s leadership, the Quad has shown that it is a partnership that takes action, addresses the region’s biggest challenges and creates opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Quad meeting ahead of Trump’s talks with Xi and Putin

The meeting comes ahead of the first-ever trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin, scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The Quad meeting is expected to underline the importance of the four-country grouping at a time when China has repeatedly opposed its activities.

According to the Indian Express, the meeting would also give India, Japan and Australia an opportunity to brief Trump about China’s growing military and maritime activities in the Indo-Pacific before his talks with Xi.

The four countries have repeatedly raised concerns about China’s actions in the region, particularly its activities in the South China Sea and the wider Indo-Pacific, which they see as a challenge to maritime security.

A fact sheet outlining the outcomes and some key decisions taken at the meeting is also likely to be released after the discussions.

Trump, who helped revive the Quad in 2017 during his first term, has sent mixed signals about his approach towards China. His administration’s National Security Strategy under Trump 2.0 has been seen as relatively soft on Beijing, although the US government has rejected this criticism.

Maritime security and trade among India’s key priorities

Apart from cultural ties, India is expected to focus on maritime and naval cooperation during the regional meetings.

The East Asia Summit brings together ASEAN members and their partners, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia. It provides a platform for leaders to discuss political, security and strategic issues affecting the region.

The Philippines’ chairmanship of ASEAN has also brought greater attention to maritime security and negotiations between ASEAN and China over a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea.

Trade is another important area for India. New Delhi is looking to advance the ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement to strengthen economic ties with the 11-member grouping.

ASEAN was established in 1967 and currently has 11 members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India, the US, China, Japan and Australia are among its dialogue partners.

First Quad leaders’ meeting in two years

The last Quad leaders’ meeting was held in September 2024, when then US President Joe Biden hosted Modi, the Japanese Prime Minister and the Australian Prime Minister in Wilmington, Delaware.

India was originally scheduled to host the summit in 2024 but exchanged the hosting opportunity with the US so that Biden could hold the meeting in the final year of his presidency.

India was then expected to host the next leaders’ summit in 2025. However, tensions between New Delhi and Washington over US tariffs, visa restrictions and deportations, along with America’s growing closeness to Pakistan, affected the plans.

Relations have improved slightly since then. Quad foreign ministers have met three times in 2026, including a meeting in New Delhi in May. They also held two meetings in 2025.

India is now expected to host the next leaders’ summit in 2027, unless it decides to pass the hosting responsibility to another member.

Modi in Manila for ASEAN and East Asia summits

PM Modi arrived in the Philippines on Monday for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. His visit to Manila is scheduled for November 16 and 17.

In his departure statement, Modi said he looked forward to working with fellow leaders to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN.

“I look forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to our shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity,” he said.

He also said India’s relationship with ASEAN was built on centuries of cultural and civilisational exchanges and had grown into a partnership covering trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations.

The Prime Minister said the East Asia Summit provided an important platform to discuss regional and global challenges.

“I look forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Modi added that he was confident his visit would bring fresh energy to India’s relationship with ASEAN and strengthen the countries’ shared commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific.

“India attaches immense importance to close friendship with ASEAN nations. I’m also looking forward to interacting with the Indian community based in the Philippines,” he said in a social media post.

Trump to meet Marcos before travelling to China

After his engagements in the Philippines, Trump is scheduled to hold a state visit and attend a lunch banquet with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace on Wednesday.

He will then travel to Shenzhen, China, to attend the APEC summit.

On Thursday, Trump is scheduled to meet Xi and Putin in what would be the first-ever trilateral meeting involving the three leaders.

According to CBS News, the discussions are expected to include efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons. Trump has also indicated that Iran and Ukraine could feature in the talks, although a US official had earlier said Ukraine was not expected to be discussed.

A senior US official told reporters that Trump intended to raise the Iran issue during the meeting.

“I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, according to CBS News.

Before leaving for Asia, Trump described the trip as a “big trip” and also suggested that he could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China.

The visit comes amid continuing tensions over the Russia-Ukraine war and the US-Iran situation. Trump last met Putin face-to-face in Alaska in August 2025. He has also met Xi earlier in 2026.

With several major global powers gathering in Manila and Shenzhen this week, discussions are expected to focus on Indo-Pacific security, trade, maritime cooperation and competition in technology.

For India, the meetings offer an opportunity to strengthen its relationship with ASEAN, deepen cooperation with Quad partners and discuss regional security at a time when ties between major powers are shifting.