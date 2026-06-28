In a first-of-its-kind space rescue operation, NASA is preparing a $30 million mission to save its ageing Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, a nearly 22-year-old telescope that is at risk of falling back to Earth after unexpectedly losing altitude in orbit.

The mission, called Swift Boost, has been approved to extend the life of the observatory, which has already far exceeded its original two-year mission timeline. NASA believes the costly rescue is justified because replacing the telescope would be significantly more expensive and could leave a major gap in space research capabilities.

What is the Swift telescope and why is it important?

Launched in 2004, the Swift Observatory was originally designed to study gamma-ray bursts, among the most powerful explosions known in the universe. According to The Indian Express, scientists believe these bursts occur when massive stars collapse or when neutron stars collide, releasing enormous amounts of energy within seconds.

Unlike major telescopes such as Hubble Space Telescope or James Webb Space Telescope, Swift was built for speed.

It can automatically detect a gamma-ray burst and reposition its X-ray and ultraviolet telescopes within minutes, allowing scientists to capture cosmic events almost instantly. Because of this rapid response ability, scientists often describe Swift as astronomy’s “first responder.”

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Discoveries that made Swift invaluable

Over the last two decades, Swift has played a major role in several breakthrough discoveries in astrophysics. The telescope helped scientists understand how heavy elements such as gold and platinum are formed during violent cosmic collisions.

One of its biggest achievements came in 2022, when Swift detected the famous BOAT (Brightest Of All Time) gamma-ray burst, regarded as the most powerful cosmic explosion ever recorded.

NASA says no other existing telescope currently matches Swift’s specialised ability to detect and immediately track fast-changing astronomical events.

Why the telescope is falling out of orbit

Despite operating hundreds of kilometres above Earth, Swift is slowly losing altitude because of increasing atmospheric drag caused by heightened solar storm activity. NASA estimates that without intervention, the telescope could drop below a critical orbital altitude by October 2026 and eventually burn up in Earth’s atmosphere before the end of the year.

Unlike many modern satellites, Swift does not have onboard propulsion systems that allow it to boost itself back into a stable orbit.

Inside NASA’s $30 million rescue mission

To save the observatory, NASA has hired Arizona-based startup Katalyst Space to carry out the mission using a newly developed servicing spacecraft called Link. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch on June 30 aboard the final mission of the Pegasus XL rocket.

After reaching orbit, Link will spend several weeks testing systems before attempting one of the most technically difficult space operations attempted so far. If successful, robotic arms on the spacecraft will capture Swift and gradually raise it into a higher orbit over several months. NASA estimates this orbital boost could extend Swift’s life by at least five more years.

Why the mission is technically challenging

The operation is especially difficult because Swift was never designed for in-space servicing. Unlike modern satellites equipped with docking ports, engineers had to design entirely new robotic capture systems and complete mission planning in less than a year, an unusually short timeline for such a complex operation. Any failure during rendezvous or docking could cause the mission to fail completely.

Why NASA says saving Swift makes financial sense

NASA argues that spending $30 million now is far cheaper than replacing the telescope entirely. The Swift Observatory originally cost around $250 million to build and launch, meaning the rescue mission costs roughly one-eighth of a replacement mission.

Beyond protecting an existing scientific asset, NASA also sees this as an important economic test case for future space operations.

If successful, the technology could eventually allow agencies and private companies to repair, refuel, reposition or upgrade satellites in orbit rather than replacing them entirely, potentially saving billions of dollars in future missions.