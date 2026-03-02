Tensions across West Asia intensified on Monday after Israel carried out air raids on alleged Hezbollah positions in Beirut and other areas of Lebanon. The strikes came after projectiles were launched from Lebanese territory toward northern Israel, prompting a swift military response.

In statements posted on X, the Israeli Air Force said it targeted senior Hezbollah operatives in and around Beirut, describing the operation as retaliation for attacks that the Hezbollah aimed at northern Israeli cities.

Hezbollah confirmed that it targeted a military site near Haifa in northern Israel, describing the operation as payback for the US-Israeli killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and as a measure to protect Lebanon and its people from ongoing aggression.

This marks Hezbollah’s direct entry along side Iran into the escalating regional conflict following Khamenei’s death. The last time, It stayed out of the earlier Israel-Iran confrontation in June. It would also mark the first time that the terror group has fired at Israel since the US-brokered Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect in November 2024.

Lebanon President Joseph Aoun slams Israel, Hezbollah as tensions rise

He said Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel from Lebanese land are hurting the government’s efforts to keep the country out of the dangerous fighting happening across the region. According to him, such actions risk dragging Lebanon into a wider conflict it is trying to avoid.

At the same time, he strongly condemned Israel’s strikes on Lebanese territory. He warned that if Lebanon continues to be used as a base for conflicts that are not its own, the country will once again face serious danger and instability.

Why Hezbollah’s entry into the warzone significant?

Hezbollah entering the active Iran warzone by breaking the November 2024 ceasefire with Israel marks a critical escalation in the Middle East conflict. As a powerful Iran-backed Shiite militia with advanced rockets and fighters, Hezbollah’s involvement since October 2023 has historically forced Israel to divert resources to a northern front, straining its military amid the Gaza war.

Hezbollah’s entry signifies heightened regional instability while also risking a multi-front war that could involve Syria and other proxies. This can lead to disruption of global energy supplies and security.

The ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, required Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River and disarm in southern Lebanon, while Israel pulled back troops. However, ongoing violations persisted. Israel struck Hezbollah targets, accusing the group of firing missiles.

The ceasefire now stands collapsed as Hezbollah launched strikes on Israel amid the Iran war, citing Israeli aggression as its justification. This breach not only revives cross-border attacks but undermines efforts to stabilise Lebanon, where over 64,000 remain displaced, and heightens fears of renewed full-scale invasion. Hezbollah’s refusal to fully disarm has fueled tensions, making their re-engagement a pivotal trigger for broader conflict.

Iraqi militia joins Iran

Iran Militia is now going after American forces in Iraq. A group linked to Iran, Saraya Awliya Al-Dam, said it had attacked US bases in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan region on March 1. Many people in Erbil reported hearing blasts near the airport and nearby areas. The move is seen as Iran’s way of spreading the conflict into Iraq.

Tensions in Iraq had already been rising in the days before the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran. Iraq has long been an area where Iran holds strong influence. Thousands of fighters in the country are part of militias supported by Tehran. At the same time, many Iranian Kurds who oppose Iran’s government have taken shelter in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The US military also has bases in Iraq, mainly in the Kurdistan region. Because of this, Iraq has often been caught in the middle of tensions involving Iran. As fighting between Iran and Israel intensified from February 28 to March 1, Iraq has started to look more and more like a key battleground.

Current scenario

The back-and-forth strikes between Hezbollah and Israel have added to the wider conflict spreading across the Middle East after the United States and Israel carried out attacks on Iran on Saturday. The tension has pushed oil prices higher and disrupted air travel in the region.

On Saturday, Lebanon’s presidency said the US ambassador had informed them that Israel would not step up its actions against Lebanon unless there were attacks from the Lebanese side.

The Israeli military blamed Hezbollah for any rise in violence and told people living in many villages in southern and eastern Lebanon to leave their homes for safety.

Late on Sunday, Israel’s military said its air force had gained control of the skies over Tehran. It added that fresh strikes in the Iranian capital had hit intelligence, security, and military command centres.