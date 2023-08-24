Chinese leader Xi Jinping unexpectedly chose to skip a key business forum held by the BRICS economic group in South Africa on Tuesday. Instead, his commerce minister, Wang Wentao, delivered a speech on Xi’s behalf that criticized the United States’ dominance and advocated for a united front against potential global conflicts.

Xi was in Johannesburg for the annual BRICS summit, where major emerging economies gather to discuss economic and geopolitical issues. He was originally scheduled to speak at the business forum alongside leaders from India, Brazil, and South Africa. However, Xi’s absence at the event raised eyebrows, as there was no official explanation from Beijing for his no-show.

Wang Wentao delivered Xi’s prepared statement, which included veiled criticisms of the US for its efforts to assert hegemony and hinder the progress of emerging markets and developing nations. The statement emphasized the need to avoid descending into a new cold war-like situation and dismissed attempts at containment or obstruction by any specific country.

Surprisingly, Xi was the only leader among the BRICS nations who did not attend the forum. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin, who could not be physically present due to an international arrest warrant related to his actions in Ukraine, participated virtually.

Xi did participate in other engagements during the summit, including a dinner hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with the leaders of India, Brazil, and Russia’s foreign minister.

This unexpected absence from a significant event sparked speculation about the reasons behind Xi’s decision. Experts noted that it is unusual for a Chinese leader to miss such an important multilateral gathering that China is deeply invested in. Some suggested that there might have been a health incident or a pressing matter that required Xi’s attention, while others speculated about developments at the summit prompting his absence.

Notably, Chinese state media and diplomats did not provide any clear explanation for Xi’s absence. While Beijing’s lack of transparency is familiar, it further adds to the mystery surrounding Xi’s unexpected decision.

In the past, China has shown a pattern of avoiding public explanations for sudden personnel changes or sensitive matters. This includes the recent removal of Qin Gang as foreign minister without any official clarification. Such instances reinforce the perception that the Chinese government operates as a “black box,” tightly controlling information on sensitive matters.

Overall, Xi Jinping’s surprise absence from the BRICS business forum, coupled with the lack of clear explanation, has underscored the challenges of understanding China’s internal dynamics and decision-making processes.