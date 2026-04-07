The King Fahd Causeway, the only direct road link between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, was temporarily closed early Tuesday as a precautionary measure amid escalating regional tensions. Authorities cited security concerns linked to potential threats targeting Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, even though no specific incident on the bridge was reported.

The causeway authority announced the suspension of vehicle movement in a post on X, saying that the step as preventive. Spanning approximately 25 kilometres, the bridge is a critical route for daily commuters, trade, and logistics. Bahrain, which is connected to Saudi Arabia solely via this link, also holds strategic importance as it hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

Closure follows missile threats and regional strikes

The shutdown comes hours after Iran launched seven ballistic missiles toward Saudi Arabia. Authorities said the missiles were intercepted, with debris falling near energy facilities. Saudi officials are still assessing the damage. The incident has heightened concerns around the safety of key infrastructure in the Gulf.

At the same time, the region has seen increased military activity. American and Israeli airstrikes struck multiple locations across Iran, including a petrochemical site in Shiraz, an offshore facility at the South Pars gas field, and areas near Tehran. Iranian state media reported casualties from strikes in Alborz province, Shahriar, and Pardis and another attack targeted Khorramabad International Airport.

Israel also issued a warning in Farsi advising civilians to avoid trains, indicating possible strikes on rail networks.

Trump deadline raises stakes

The developments are happening against the backdrop of a sharp escalation between the United States and Iran. US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning of severe consequences if it fails to comply.

“The entire country can be taken out in one night,” Trump said, adding that he had already extended previous deadlines and suggested this one would be final.

The deadline, Tuesday at 8:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), or Wednesday 5:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) has increased tensions across the region, especially given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil supply passes.

Iran had earlier blocked shipping through the strait following US and Israeli strikes on February 28, marking the beginning of the current conflict. It has since rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal, insisting instead on a permanent end to the war.

With the deadline approaching, Iran has shown no signs of backing down. President Masoud Pezeshkian said that 14 million Iranians had volunteered to fight in response to state campaigns.

“More than 14 million Iranian people have declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives,” Pezeshkian wrote. “I too have been, am, and will remain ready to give my life for Iran.”

Authorities have also urged civilians to form human chains around key infrastructure, including power plants, amid fears of potential strikes targeting critical facilities.

Global concerns over escalation and economy

The situation has drawn concern from international leaders. France warned that attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure could violate international law and trigger a dangerous cycle of escalation.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said such actions “are barred by the rules of war, international law” and cautioned they could drag “the region and the world economy into a vicious circle that would be very worrying and, most of all, very damaging to our own interests.”

The conflict has already disrupted global energy markets. Brent crude prices have surged above $111 per barrel, rising more than 50% since the conflict began, as Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on regional energy infrastructure fuel uncertainty.