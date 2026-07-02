A United States Navy helicopter operating in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday went down during an emergency landing, leaving one service member missing and triggering a search-and-rescue operation, military officials confirmed. According to the United States Central Command, the aircraft involved was an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the USS George HW Bush, one of the key American aircraft carriers currently deployed in West Asia.

Emergency landing leads to crash at sea

US military authorities said the helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea, though officials stressed there was no indication of hostile action behind the incident. In a statement, the US Naval Forces Central Command said the cause of the emergency remains under investigation.

“There is no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action,” the military command said.

On July 1 at 3:30 a.m. ET, the aircrew of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conducted an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea. There is no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action. Three of the helicopter’s four crew… — U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) July 1, 2026

One crew member missing, three rescued

The helicopter was reportedly carrying four crew members at the time of the incident. Officials confirmed that three personnel have been successfully rescued and were taken aboard the USS George HW Bush, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

However, one service member remains missing, with US forces launching an active search operation in the surrounding waters. Military officials have not yet released the identity of the missing personnel.

High-risk conditions during helicopter water landings

Unlike fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters often have a top-heavy structure, making them highly vulnerable to rolling over or inverting immediately after impact with water, even when pilots execute controlled emergency landings. The exact circumstances that forced the helicopter down have not yet been disclosed.

Incident comes amid heightened regional tensions

The emergency landing comes at a time when US forces in West Asia remain on heightened alert amid intermittent tensions despite the ongoing ceasefire between the United States and Iran. According to US Central Command, the USS George HW Bush is one of two US aircraft carriers currently operating in the region, maintaining a strategic presence across key maritime routes.

This is the latest in a series of recent US military aviation incidents in the region. Last month, US President Donald Trump confirmed that a AH-64 Apache had crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a major rescue mission involving unmanned maritime systems.

Earlier in April, US forces carried out another rescue operation after two aviators ejected from an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet that was reportedly brought down by Iranian fire.