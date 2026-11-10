China‘s trade surplus crossed US$1 trillion in the first 10 months of the year as strong global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boosted high-tech product sales. The rise in exports has helped China deal with weak domestic spending, but it could also increase trade tensions with major economies, Reuters reported.

Beijing’s growing dependence on overseas buyers, however, comes as domestic consumption remains weak and the property market continues to struggle. While demand for Chinese technology products is expected to remain strong until 2027, economists warn that greater dependence on exports could expose the country to more trade restrictions.

Exports grow 35.2% in October

China’s exports rose 35.2% in October compared with the same month last year, according to customs data released on Tuesday, November 10. The growth was slightly lower than the 36.3% increase recorded in September but higher than economists’ forecast of 33.5%, Reuters reported.

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As a result, China’s trade surplus reached US$1.04 trillion in the first 10 months of the year. This is the second consecutive year that the surplus has crossed the US$1 trillion mark. China also reached this level a month earlier than it did in 2025.

Trade tensions with the US and EU

The growing trade surplus could increase tensions between China and the European Union (EU). European leaders have called for more restrictions on Chinese imports. The EU and China have also reached an agreement to limit Chinese hybrid vehicle exports to the bloc over the next few years.

Since these restrictions have not yet taken effect, Chinese manufacturers are expected to speed up shipments to Europe in the coming months.

“The risk of additional tariffs and other trade barriers will remain elevated in 2027, particularly as Chinese manufacturers continue expanding their presence in overseas markets,” said Joe Peissel, lead macroeconomist at Trivium China to Reuters.

China’s trade surplus with the US stood at US$32.71 billion in October, slightly lower than the US$34.01 billion recorded in September. However, the trade gap remains a major source of disagreement between the world’s two largest economies.

Beijing and Washington also formally extended their trade truce by two months on Monday. The agreement was due to expire on Tuesday. China has said that any increase in purchases of US farm products will depend on the implementation of agreed tariff reductions.

Imports also rise sharply

China’s imports increased 41.6% in October from a year earlier. This was higher than the 32% growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and faster than the 31% increase recorded in September.

Customs data also showed that rare-earth exports increased slightly from the previous month. Crude oil imports reached their highest level since March as buyers responded to supply disruptions in the Middle East.

“The contraction in rare-earth export volumes eased last month, suggesting that China may have begun to relax enforcement of some export controls,” said Nguyen Hoang Nam, China economist at Capital Economics to Reuters.

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“This may reflect continued pressure from the US on Beijing to improve rare-earth supplies,” he added.

China’s latest trade figures had little impact on domestic markets. The CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite index both rose 0.1% by the lunch break.

Weak domestic demand remains a concern

Regardless of strong exports, China’s domestic economy continues to face challenges. Consumers are spending less because the property market slowdown has affected household wealth and confidence.

Weak demand at home has also pushed Chinese carmakers to look for more customers overseas. Car exports continued to grow in October, while domestic vehicle sales fell for the 12th consecutive month, according to separate industry data.

Economists warn that China’s dependence on exports could become a problem if global demand slows. Export growth could also weaken when the current AI investment boom loses momentum.

AI demand supports China’s exports

Demand for AI-related products remains strong. China’s semiconductor exports increased 111.1% in value terms during the first 10 months of the year compared with the same period last year.

Overall exports of high-tech products rose 47.9% during the period.

“We may see trade growth moderate next year, given the base effect,” said Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING, to Reuters.

“But AI-related trade is expected to remain strong in the months ahead despite recent equity market volatility.”