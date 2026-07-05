Fresh protests took place across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with demonstrations also taking place in countries including the United Kingdom and New Zealand. The protests follow the arrest of hundreds of activists and the detention of Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir, reported ANI.

According to activists and local groups, over 600 JAAC workers and supporters have been detained in recent days. Protesters say they are demanding the release of those arrested, protection of civil rights and action on long-standing issues affecting people in the region.

The Awami Action Committee shared pictures and videos on social media showing a large gathering of overseas Kashmiris in London. Similar demonstrations also took place in Auckland, where members of the Kashmiri diaspora demanded the release of detained activists.

Why protests happening?

The latest demonstrations began after Pakistani authorities arrested JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir. Protest organisers say the arrests were part of a wider crackdown on civil rights activists ahead of planned local elections, reported ANI.

The JAAC has organised several campaigns over the past year, seeking what it describes as basic rights for people living in PoJK. Its demands include better public services, economic relief and greater political freedoms. The group has also opposed several government policies in the region.

After Mir’s arrest, JAAC called for peaceful protests across PoJK. It urged people to carry white flags and avoid violence while demanding the release of detained leaders and activists.

According to PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza, more than 600 JAAC workers and activists have been arrested since Mir’s detention. “The situation in Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is getting worse by the hour. After the arrest of the leader of Joint Awami Action Committee Shaukat Nawaz Mir, so far more than 600 workers and activists of the committee have been arrested,” said the activist, as reported by ANI.

The protests also followed another dispute on June 30, when the JAAC accused Pakistani authorities of stopping a political delegation led by opposition leaders from entering PoJK. The committee said the move restricted political activity in the region.

Activists have also claimed that Pakistani authorities used drones to monitor protest sites. Some local leaders have responded by calling for a boycott of the local elections scheduled for July 27.

What happened during protests?

The demonstrations spread to several towns across PoJK, including Rawalakot, Abbaspor, Charhoi and parts of Mirpur district. According to the JAAC, thousands of people, including women, children and elderly residents, joined the protests.

The committee said security forces used firing and shelling to disperse protesters in some areas. It claimed several people suffered injuries.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s PoJK unit also alleged that Pakistan Rangers opened fire on protesters in Amb village in Mirpur district. According to the party, one person died and several others were injured. Independent verification of these claims was not immediately available.

The JAAC said protest caravans continued to arrive at a sit-in site in Rawalakot despite the crackdown. Amnesty International criticised Pakistan’s actions before the upcoming regional elections. The rights organisation objected to the decision to declare the JAAC a banned organisation and said authorities should respect the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of association.