British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Monday announced that he will step down as Labour Party leader and leave office within weeks after mounting pressure from his own party. He said he would remain as caretaker prime minister until Labour chooses a new leader. His resignation comes less than two years after he led Labour to a landslide election victory in July 2024.

The focus has now shifted to who will succeed Starmer and lead both the Labour Party and the country. Several senior Labour leaders have emerged as possible contenders. Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is widely seen as the early favourite, but other names, including Wes Streeting, Angela Rayner and Shabana Mahmood, have also entered the discussion.

Why did Keir Starmer resign?

Starmer made the announcement outside 10 Downing Street, where he had delivered his first speech as prime minister after taking office. He said that many in his party no longer believed he was the right person to lead Labour into the next general election.

“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election,” Starmer said. “I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace,” he added.

He also said he had informed King Charles III about his decision. Nominations for the Labour leadership contest will open on July 9 and a new leader is expected to take charge before Parliament returns from its summer break on September 1, reported Reuters.

Contenders for UK PM’s post

Andy Burnham has emerged as the frontrunner. The former Greater Manchester mayor recently won a special parliamentary election and had openly signalled his intention to challenge Starmer’s leadership. Many Labour members see him as a leader who can reconnect with voters and rebuild support for the party.

Burnham’s return to Parliament has fuelled expectations that he could become Labour’s next leader with broad backing from party members and MPs. If support behind him remains strong, he may avoid a bitter contest.

Wes Streeting is another major contender. The former health secretary resigned from the Cabinet last month and said it had become clear that Starmer would not lead Labour into the next election. He is considered a strong communicator and is seen by supporters as someone who can appeal to a wide range of voters.

Streeting has enough support among Labour MPs to launch a leadership bid, reported The Independent. However, some within the party believe he is too far to the right and may struggle to win enough backing from Labour’s grassroots members. Since leaving the Cabinet, he has proposed policies including the full restoration of Sure Start services, funded by a wealth tax.

Could other Labour figures enter the contest?

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is also being closely watched. Although she has ruled out triggering a leadership challenge herself, she has not ruled out running if a contest takes place.

After local election setbacks earlier this year, Rayner said, “Labour exists to make working people better off. That is not happening fast enough, and it needs to change, now,” reported The Independent.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has also emerged as a potential contender. She has attracted support from some influential Labour figures and has previously been mentioned as a possible future leader. Some members of Labour factions have already backed Mahmood, especially after Burnham announced his intention to return to Parliament.

Other figures could still enter the race if enough MPs support them. Under Labour rules, candidates need the backing of at least 81 of Labour’s 403 MPs to qualify for the leadership contest, reported Reuters.