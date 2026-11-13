Nvidia is looking for a new CEO after Jensen Huang stepped down from the top job, bringing an abrupt end to his leadership of the company he built into one of the biggest players in the artificial intelligence industry.

On November 12, Nvidia’s board announced that Huang had stepped down as president, CEO and board member with immediate effect. The company did not give a reason for his departure, announce how long the search would take or name anyone who could replace him.

His exit came after reports about multiple extramarital affairs. NYT reported that one of the alleged relationships was with a technology executive whom intelligence officials reportedly believe could have been a Chinese spy. A second alleged relationship involved an Nvidia employee. These claims have not been confirmed by Nvidia.

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Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has taken over as interim CEO while the board considers candidates from inside and outside the company. Former Synopsys CEO Harvey Jones has also been named Nvidia’s first-ever board chairman.

The news also affected Nvidia shares, which fell more than 13% in early trading before recovering some of their losses.

Trump wants Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Apple executive chairman Tim Cook was the only man who could take Huang’s place.

However, finding someone to lead Nvidia will not be easy. The company is at the centre of the global AI boom, and its next CEO will have to understand the semiconductor industry, manage its finances and deal with growing government scrutiny.

The US-China tensions over advanced chips and restrictions on technology exports will also be important challenges for the next chief.

Several names have emerged in media reports, analyst discussions and prediction markets. Among the 11 executives being discussed, three are of Indian origin: Sanjay Mehrotra, Nikesh Arora and Thomas Kurian.

Three Indian-origin executives in the race

1. Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology

Sanjay Mehrotra is among the strongest names being discussed because of his experience in the semiconductor industry.

Born in Kanpur and raised in Delhi, Mehrotra has been leading Micron Technology since 2017. Before joining the company, he co-founded SanDisk in 1988 and served as its CEO from 2011 until the company was sold in 2016.

Under his leadership, Micron has become an important supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is used in AI servers and plays a major role in Nvidia’s AI hardware business. His experience in the chip industry is one of his biggest strengths.

2. Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks

Nikesh Arora is another Indian-origin executive whose name has surfaced in discussions about Nvidia’s next CEO, according to Axios.

An alumnus of IIT (BHU) Varanasi, Arora has been leading cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks since 2018. During his time at the company, he has expanded its work in AI-powered cybersecurity.

Before joining Palo Alto Networks, Arora served as president and chief operating officer of SoftBank. He also spent around a decade at Google, where he held senior leadership positions.

His experience running large technology businesses and handling major investments makes him an interesting name for the role.

3. Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud

Thomas Kurian is the third Indian-origin executive being discussed as a possible successor to Huang, according to Axios.

Coming from a Kerala family, Kurian has been leading Google Cloud since 2019. Before joining Google, he spent more than two decades at Oracle, where he held several senior positions.

At Google Cloud, he oversees cloud infrastructure, enterprise software and AI services.

His experience could be useful for Nvidia because some of its biggest customers are cloud computing companies. These companies depend on Nvidia’s chips to run AI models and build large data centres.

Kurian understands how these businesses operate and what they need from technology companies such as Nvidia.

Eight other names being discussed for Nvidia’s top job

4. Colette Kress, interim CEO and CFO of Nvidia

Colette Kress is one of the most obvious names in the succession discussion because she is already running Nvidia on an interim basis.

She has served as the company’s chief financial officer since 2013. Before joining Nvidia, Kress worked at Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments.

Her long association with Nvidia and strong relationship with investors make her an important internal candidate. She is also familiar with the company’s finances and its business strategy.

5. Ian Buck, Nvidia’s vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing

Ian Buck is another internal candidate with a strong understanding of Nvidia’s technology, according to Reuters.

He joined Nvidia in 2004 and played an important role in developing CUDA, the software platform that helped the company move beyond gaming graphics cards and become a major supplier of AI chips.

Buck works closely with some of Nvidia’s biggest customers, particularly large cloud computing companies.

His experience with CUDA and Nvidia’s AI business makes him an important name in the discussion. Analysts and investors had already identified him and Kress as two of the leading internal candidates even before Huang’s exit.

6. Tim Cook, executive chairman and former CEO of Apple

Tim Cook is the name that has received the most attention after Trump publicly backed him for the job.

Cook took over Apple after the death of its co-founder Steve Jobs and led the company through years of growth. During his leadership, Apple expanded its services business and introduced products such as the Apple Watch.

He is also known for maintaining a close working relationship with Trump.

However, there are questions about whether Cook would be the right person to lead Nvidia. Apple’s supply chain depends heavily on China, and this could become an important issue given the allegations surrounding Huang and the wider political tensions involving the country.

7. Rene Haas, CEO of Arm

Rene Haas is another name being discussed because of his experience in the semiconductor industry.

Haas spent seven years at Nvidia, where he eventually led its computing products business. He left the company in 2013 to join Arm and became its CEO in 2022.

Arm designs processor architectures and licenses them to other companies, which then use those designs to build their own chips. While its business overlaps with Nvidia’s, the two companies operate on different scales and have different business models.

8. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD

Lisa Su could be one of the most interesting names in the discussion because she currently leads Nvidia’s biggest rival, AMD.

Su and Huang are distant relatives, and both were born in Taiwan.

She has built AMD into a serious competitor in the semiconductor industry. Her leadership has also helped the company expand its AI chip business.

Su is known for her quieter leadership style and has developed strong relationships in China. AMD has continued to find ways to serve the Chinese market even as US export restrictions have affected Nvidia’s business.

However, moving to Nvidia would be a major decision. Her departure could create problems for AMD while also changing the balance of power in the semiconductor industry.

9. Pat Gelsinger, former CEO of Intel

Pat Gelsinger is another experienced semiconductor executive whose name has emerged in the discussion.

He spent around 30 years at Intel, eventually becoming the company’s first chief technology officer. He also served as CEO of VMware before returning to Intel as its chief executive.

Gelsinger left Intel in 2024 after less than four years in the role. During his time as CEO, he tried to turn around the struggling chipmaker and strengthen its manufacturing business.

His experience is particularly relevant because he understands both chip design and semiconductor manufacturing.

10. Matt Murphy, CEO of Marvell Technology

Matt Murphy has been leading Marvell Technology since 2016. During his time at the company, he has helped turn it from a storage-focused chipmaker into an important supplier of chips used in data centres and AI infrastructure.

Marvell works with large cloud computing companies to develop custom chips. These chips can help companies reduce their dependence on Nvidia’s products.

This gives Murphy an understanding of the competition Nvidia faces as major technology companies look for alternatives to its AI hardware.

Interestingly, Huang himself praised Marvell in June, calling it the next “trillion-dollar company”.

11. Johny Srouji, Apple’s chief hardware officer

Johny Srouji is another Apple executive whose name has appeared in discussions about Nvidia’s next chief executive.

He joined Apple in 2008 to lead the development of processors for the iPhone. His work later expanded into Apple’s own chip programme, known as Apple Silicon.

Today, Srouji oversees several important hardware areas at Apple, including chips, modems, displays, cameras and batteries.

His experience in developing Apple’s in-house processors could be valuable at Nvidia, particularly as the semiconductor industry becomes increasingly important to the global AI business.

Other names being discussed for Nvidia CEO

Apart from these 11 executives, a few more names have appeared in reports and discussions about Huang’s replacement.

The Financial Times, as cited by Axios, reported that Huang’s daughter Madison has emerged as a possible long-term successor.

The Week had also mentioned Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt in a November 10 report published before Huang resigned. Axios’s list includes another Nvidia co-founder, Chris Malachowsky.

Interestingly, Huang had spoken about his preference for an internal successor even before his departure. In an October Bloomberg interview, he said he hoped Nvidia’s next CEO would already be working inside the company.



Disclaimer: The names mentioned in this article are based on media reports, analyst commentary and prediction market discussions. Nvidia has not officially announced or confirmed any candidates for the CEO position. The list is speculative and does not represent an official shortlist released by the company.



