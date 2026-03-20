Iran has carried out the public execution of a 19-year-old wrestler in a case that is drawing strong reactions from rights groups and activists across the world. Saleh Mohammadi was executed in a public hanging along with two other men.

The executions come as part of Iran’s ongoing crackdown on anti-government protests. The three men had been arrested during demonstrations earlier this year, as authorities moved to suppress dissent across the country.

Young wrestler executed after protests

According to the NY Post, Mohammadi was hanged in public on Thursday along with two other men — Mehdi Ghasemi and Saeed Davoudi. Iranian state media accused them of killing two police officers “with knives and swords” during the unrest.

Mohammadi, who came from the city of Qom, was seen as a rising talent in wrestling. But according to human rights groups, his confession was forced. According to the reports, Mohammadi was tortured and made to admit to the charge of “waging war against God,” a serious crime under Iranian law. According to the human rights group, cited by the NY Post, he did not get a fair trial.

“His execution was a blatant political murder, part of the Islamic Republic’s pattern of targeting athletes to crush dissent and terrorise society,” said Nima Far, a human rights activist and combat athlete.

Another group, the Iran Human Rights Documentation Centre, said the executions were meant to spread fear. It warned that the hangings were “aimed at creating an atmosphere of intimidation and deterrence” to stop people from protesting.

Executions despite global appeals

The executions went ahead even after appeals from the United States. Earlier, Donald Trump had said he was assured by Tehran that such killings would not happen. He even claimed that around 800 demonstrators had been spared. “We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping — it’s stopped — it’s stopping,” Trump had said at the time. “There’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions, so I’ve been told that on good authority.”

However, Iranian authorities denied his claims and moved with the trials, especially after tensions rose following the war involving the US and Israel.

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For many, this case brings back memories of Navid Afkari, a champion wrestler who was executed in 2020 after being accused of killing a security guard during protests.

Pressure grows on Iranian athletes

The executions come at a time when Iranian athletes are already under pressure.

The country’s women’s football team recently returned home after playing in the Asia Cup. Some players had refused to sing the national anthem, and were later labelled “wartime traitors.” Reports said five players dropped their plans to seek asylum in Australia after their families were allegedly threatened.

There are growing fears that more executions could follow. According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, more than 7,000 people were killed during the January 8 and 9 protests when security forces cracked down.