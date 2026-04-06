Iranian state media and international outlets reported on April 6, 2026 that Majid Khademi, also known as Majid Hosseini, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organisation, was killed in an attack at dawn. The IRGC confirmed his death, describing it as a “martyrdom” resulting from a “criminal terrorist attack” they attributed to the “American-Zionist enemy.”

While the exact location of the strike was not immediately disclosed, media reports suggested heavy airstrikes targeting regime assets in and around Tehran early on Monday morning.

Who was Majid Khademi? The IRGC Intelligence Chief killed

Majid Khademi, the Brigadier General, rose within Iran’s most powerful security body. In June 2022, he was appointed head of the IRGC Intelligence Protection Organisation. By 2025, he had taken over as the head of the IRGC Intelligence Organisation, replacing Mohammad Kazemi.

Unlike many other military figures, Khademi was not just a tactical officer; he held a PhD in National Security and Strategic Defence Sciences.

IRGC Intelligence Chief (2025–2026): Khademi was appointed head of the IRGC Intelligence Organisation on June 19, 2025, replacing Mohammad Kazemi, who was killed during earlier clashes.

Head of Intelligence Protection (2022–2025): Before leading the main intelligence wing, he led the IRGC Intelligence Protection Organisation, focusing on counter-espionage and internal surveillance within the Guard.

Ministry of Defense (2018–2022): He also headed the Information Protection Organisation at Iran’s Ministry of Defense.

The announcement of his death coincided with reports that a 45-day ceasefire framework, mediated by countries including Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, is being reviewed by both Washington and Tehran.

