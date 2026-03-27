Turkish social media influencer Kübra Karaaslan has died at the age of 21, according to PEOPLE, citing local reports. Karaaslan, who was known for her lifestyle content and had built a strong following on TikTok, reportedly died on March 23.

According to initial reports, Karaaslan arrived at the bridge and, for reasons that are still not known, crossed over the railings and moved toward the edge. Authorities have now opened an investigation into the death

Who was TikTok influencer Kübra Karaaslan?

Karaaslan was a well-known social media name. Reports later revealed that she was the daughter of Osman Şevket Karaaslan, an imam at Hz. Yusuf Mosque in Ümraniye.

Local outlets NTV and Daily Sabah reported that Karaaslan jumped from the Osman Gazi Bridge, a suspension bridge near Gebze in Turkey. People nearby are said to have recorded videos of the moment. The clips later spread across social media. Authorities reached the spot soon after the incident.

Witnesses made repeated efforts to talk her down. For some time, citizens on the bridge tried to persuade her not to take the step. But despite their efforts, she eventually jumped from a height of several meters.

According to NTV, emergency teams took Karaaslan to a nearby state hospital. She was later declared dead. The outlet reported her death as a suicide.

NTV also reported that Karaaslan had closed her social media accounts, including her TikTok, sometime before her death. The reason behind this move is not known. As per reports, her funeral was held in Ümraniye, Turkey. She was later laid to rest at Kayabaşı Cemetery in Istanbul.

Karaaslan had built a large following on social media with her cheerful and relatable content. She often shared upbeat videos, everyday moments, and posts that gave a glimpse into happy and inspiring life. Her content connected with thousands of followers. She was also known to be a passionate supporter of the Turkish football club Fenerbahce, something she regularly showed in her videos.

Debate grows around pressure on influencers

Her death has sparked a wider conversation about the pressure faced by young influencers. Experts have long warned that constantly showing a happy and “perfect” life online can create a gap between what people show publicly and what they may be going through privately.

Study suggests, heavy social media use has been linked to issues like anxiety, depression, body image concerns, and loneliness, especially among young people trying to keep up a certain image.