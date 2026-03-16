A young man from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has died in a tragic incident in Canada. Gurkeerat Singh Manocha, who had gone abroad for higher studies, lost his life in Fort St. John in the province of British Columbia, IANS reported. His family believes he was killed after a dispute and is now asking authorities to take strict action against the people responsible.

ALSO READ West Asia conflict disrupts shipping, hits Indian exports

Who was Gurkeerat Singh?

According to IANS, the student, Gurkeerat Singh Manocha, was a resident of Parshwanath Colony on Dewas Road in Ujjain. He had moved to Canada about a year and three months ago to continue his studies. According to reports, Gurkeerat was studying at Northern Lights College, where he had enrolled in a Business Management Post-Degree Diploma program. Like many Indian students who go abroad for higher education, he had hopes of building a better future through his studies.

Officials in Madhya Pradesh have taken note of the incident. The state government is aware of the situation, and the Chief Minister has offered support to the grieving family during this difficult time, IANS reported.

Family says he was attacked during a dispute

According to the family, the tragic incident happened on Saturday, March 14, in Fort St. John. IANS reported that the family believes Gurkeerat was attacked during an altercation. The assault turned fatal, and he lost his life in the incident.

His father, Gurjit Singh Manocha, said the Canadian police have started a full investigation into the case. The exact details of what happened are still not clear. He explained that the truth about the incident will only become known after the investigation is complete and the post-mortem report is released.

So far, the family says they have not been told what the dispute was about. They are now asking authorities to take strict action against those responsible. They want a murder case to be registered once the investigation clearly establishes the facts. The family has been waiting for answers while hoping the investigation will reveal what exactly happened that night.

Every year, thousands of Indian students travel abroad to study, hoping to build better careers and futures. But from time to time, reports of disputes or violent incidents involving students raise concerns for families back home.

News of Gurkeerat’s death has deeply saddened people in Ujjain. Friends, relatives, and members of the local community remember him as a young man with big dreams. For many in the city, the loss of a student who had gone abroad to study has been difficult to process. His sudden death has left people stunned.

Rising safety worries for Indian students in Canada

In the past few months, several reports have drawn attention to the safety of Indian students living and studying in Canada. Data shared by the Government of India earlier this year has added to those concerns.

In February 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs informed Parliament that 17 Indian students had been killed in violent attacks in Canada between 2018 and the beginning of 2025. This is the highest number reported in any country where Indian students go for higher education.

One of the cases that drew wide attention happened in December 2025. A 20-year-old Indian student, Shivank Avasthi, was shot dead near the University of Toronto, close to its Scarborough campus. Police received a call about an injured person near Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road, and later confirmed that the student had died from a gunshot wound.

After incidents like these, the Indian government has tried to strengthen support systems for students living abroad. One of the main platforms used for this is the MADAD Portal, where Indian citizens overseas can report problems and seek help.